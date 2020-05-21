Biden Vetting Amy Klobuchar campaign for VP Pick

Image: Getty

Vomit bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily political recap to help you solve Trump's chaotic news cycle.

In case the advertising battle between apparently all the prominent female politicians in the United States is lost, Joe Biden is still looking for a running mate. On Thursday, perhaps hoping to inspire the fervor large numbers of Democratic voters felt for their challenging primaries, their camp asked Senator Amy Klobuchar to undergo the process of consideration for the vice president position. This will definitely work!

CBS journalist Bo Erickson said on Twitter that Klobuchar will begin the background investigation procedures, the first step for anyone hopeful to secure his position as the presidential scapegoat for when the shit inevitably soured.

The news may be surprising to some, after reports in recent weeks saw public enthusiasm for other potential candidates like Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris, and former Democratic leader Elizabeth Warren. However, CBS News reports that, in addition to Klobuchar, several others are expected to consent to the background investigation process, which includes "a rigorous, multi-week review of his public and private life and work by a group of carefully selected Biden confidants," including New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan, although Senator Jeanne Shaheen has declined.

CBS News also reported a few more names on Biden's shortlist, including Florida Rep. Val Demings, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. That brings the total number of women vying for the VP spot to exactly one million, as you'd expect when there's an award like Joe Biden waiting at the finish line. Klobuchar is better off packing some additional salad forks, this research can take a while. [CBS News]

%MINIFYHTML31a772f37678a90e9e8d53622457aadb13%

G / O Media may receive a commission

As states begin to lift blocking guidelines, Columbia University research now estimates that initial delays caused 36,000 deaths from covid-19. the New York Times reports:

If the country had started closing cities and limiting social contact on March 1, two weeks before when most people started staying home, the vast majority of the nation's deaths, about 83 percent, They would have been avoided, the researchers estimated.

If you need hard, cold numbers, the death toll of 65,307, as of May 3, would likely have been 11,253, if states had closed cities on March 1. New York City, the one most affected by the pandemic, received no orders to close schools until March 15, and I did not see Governor Cuomo issue orders to stay home statewide until March 22.

As the Times All states have reportedly loosened restrictions on social alienation and essential business, even in the face of overwhelming evidence that this is a totally wrong decision. Tens of thousands of lives were lost due to indecision, greed, and political maneuvering. How much more will you suffer because our government refuses to listen to reason, science, or basic common sense? [New York Times]