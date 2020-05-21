Big Table Media Acquired by Lifetime Executives Wendi Fontes and Geoff Davis – Up News Info

Big Table Media, the producer behind ShockThe DIY franchise, among others, has been acquired by longtime executives Wendi Fontes and Geoff Davis. Fontes and Davis assumed majority ownership of co-founder and managing partner Peter Holmes, who will remain with the company, and co-founder Bill Swan, who announced his retirement. Fontes and Davis will lead the company as executive producers and co-owners.

"Peter and Bill not only built a solid foundation on which to build, but also created a unique company culture that sets us up for success," said Fontes. "We are excited to have this great opportunity to do what we love, in our hometown, with a great team with us."

Under the agreement, Fontes and Davis hired former GRB Studios executive Megan Reeves as executive vice president of development.

Fontes started with the company in 2008, rising to Vice President of Production and Operations. She guided the successful long term Shockers DIY Network franchise, along with recent hits Rock the block and Windy City Rehab for HGTV

Davis joined Big Table in 2011, and most recently served as vice president of current programming.

%MINIFYHTML86232c386a09658172f30ff56f273f7b13%

"Wendi and I couldn't be more excited to lead Big Table Media in the future," said Davis. "It is more exciting than ever to be a part of the ever-changing media landscape we live in, and to work with our great production partners to create premium content at an affordable price."

"22 years have passed and we continue to count, but arguably the best work of the company to date is happening right now under the guidance of Wendi and Geoff," said Holmes. "Creatively and logistically, these guys are dynamos and I'm absolutely delighted that they take the lead."

Big Table Media is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Weintraub Tobin.