Blast from the past: the sudden marriage of Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali

Shammi Kapoor met actress Geeta Bali during the filming of Miss Coca Cola (1955), directed by Kedar Kapoor. It was a musical song where Geeta Bali played a disco dancer named Miss Coca Cola, and Shammi played a wealthy young man who helps her clear her father's name.

Initially it was said that he had his tongue closed in his presence, since Geeta Bali was a star and Shammi had not yet found her balance. She had a warm and generous personality in any case and was known for reassuring people. The two Punjabi seemed to have gotten along very soon and became friends. Three years ago, he had almost married an Egyptian dancer named Nadia Gamal. The duo had met in Colombo and sparks flew. But things did not work as she wanted him to come to settle in Cairo. Furthermore, he was reportedly only 17 years old. Things would certainly have been different if he had followed his heart.

Geeta helped Shammi overcome Nadia. He was reportedly so moved by his co-star that he began asking for songs on the radio. They met again on the sets of Rangeen Raten, which was released in 1956.

The film was directed by Kidar Sharma, the mentor of Shammi's older brother Raj Kapoor. It starred Chand Usmani and Mala Sinha in addition to Geeta Bali and has Geeta Bali disguised as a man for a scene. There was nothing substantial to do in the film and some say it took him only to be in his company again. Kidar Sharma was a strict disciplinarian, but somehow, their romance blossomed even under his watchful eyes. Perhaps the picturesque places in Ranikhet, where much of the film was filmed, should be blamed. When they arrived in Mumbai, they were reportedly madly in love.

Shammi Kapoor had sworn to marry Geeta. But he knew very well that it would not be so easy. Geeta Bali was not only older than him by a year, but had also acted with his older brother Raj Kapoor in Bawre Nain (1950) and also with his father Prithviraj Kapoor in Anand Math (1952).

Therefore, she was considered a high-ranking heroine and it would have been a violation of protocol for him to marry her. It was evident that the Kapoor family would not give them their consent to marry so easily. However, he used to propose to her by phone every day after coming to Mumbai, but she said no because he had family responsibilities. But one day, to her delight, she said yes. But their condition was that they should get married immediately.

Shammi contacted Johnny Walker, who had recently married Shaikila's sister Noor, despite facing opposition. Johnny told his friend to follow his heart and marry Geeta soon. Encouraged by their lively talk, Shammi decided to take the plunge immediately. Johnny Walker suggested that they can go to a temple and marry a priest. Shammi reportedly picked up Geeta from a studio and, along with Johnny Walker and another friend Hari Walia, landed at a temple in Banganga in Mumbai. Unfortunately, they were too late, as it was closing time at the temple. However, the priest assured them that he would definitely marry them in the morning. Shammi was apparently so afraid that Geeta would change her mind if she went home that she asked him to wait for the morning at a friend's house. The couple, along with Johnny Walker and Walia, chatted all night and landed at four in the morning in the same rumpled clothing they were wearing.

It would have been one of the strangest things for the priest to see two movie stars in such a condition, but he kept his promise and duly married them. While Johnny Walker arranged two garlands from a nearby flower shop, they had all forgotten to bring Sindoor in a hurry. When the priest asked Shammi to apply sindoor to her, she was lost. Geeta solved the problem by taking a lipstick out of her bag and telling her to use it instead.

The Kapoor family, who were said to be out of the station at the time, were initially surprised, but then hosted a reception for the newlyweds. Geeta proved to be lucky for Shammi. Her career skyrocketed after marriage. The box office success of Nasir Hussain's Tumsa Nahi Dekha, which came out in 1957, changed the course of Shammi's career. He became known as the rebel star, defying the authority of Dilip-Raj-Dev, the ruling troika of the industry.

They had a son, Aditya Raj Kapoor, in 1956, a year after they were married. Five years later, in 1961, they had a daughter, Kanchan. However, his happiness was short-lived. Geeta Bali died of smallpox in 1965. Shammi was shooting outdoors for Teesri Manzil and was quick to return when he heard that his condition was serious. The doctors were unable to save her. He later married Niela Devi, who belonged to the old Bhavnagar royal family, in 1969.