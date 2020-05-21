Bollywood stars who made the leap to the big screen from television

Bollywood is undoubtedly the dream of every aspiring actor in India. The industry has a history of more than a century and is evident in the movies. We have surely come a long way as a film industry and now we also have the label of producing the maximum number of films in a year. Another entertainment sector that has become a powerhouse is the Indian television industry. While popularity is obviously less than Bollywood movies, they also have a fair amount of exceptional talent. In fact, over the years, we've seen that some of the talent in the television industry makes him jump into the movies after demonstrating his skills on the small screen. So we decided to list some of the most popular Bollywood faces that went from television to movies.

Shahrukh Khan

Before becoming Bollywood's Baadshah, King Khan began his journey on the small screen. The actor played the lead role of Abhimanyu Rai on the show titled Fauji. The show gave us a small glimpse into the life of a cadet during army training. Later, Shah Rukh Khan also bagged parts in shows like Circus, Umeed, and Wagle Ke Duniya. He finally made his Bollywood debut with the movie Deewana in 1992. The movie also featured the late Rishi Kapoor.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan was an actor who not only proved himself in Indian cinema, but also established a reputation abroad. Many may not know it, but the actor also started his journey on the small screen and appeared on various shows like Chandrakanta, Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Banegi Apni Baat, Sara Jahan Hamara and more. Irrfan made his Bollywood debut with Salaam Bombay and managed to impress the audience immediately. Irrfan gained popularity mainly after his performances in movies like Haasil and Maqbool.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan went a long way before sizzling on screen as Silk Smitha in Dirty Picture. Vidya Balan was first seen as Radhika Mathur on the popular comedy show Hum Paanch. The show was about a couple who lived with their five daughters and the situations they face in their lives. Vidya Balan's performances in films like Kahaani, Parineeta Lage Raho Munna Bhai are considered the best moments of his career.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana tried many things before finally achieving his dream of being a movie star. The actor first rose to fame after winning a popularity reality show. Later, he performed several shows and was even part of an Indian soap opera titled Ek Thi Rajkumari. In 2012, the actor got his big Bollywood shot with Vicky Donor. Produced by John Abraham, the crazy concept of Vicky Donor managed to click with the audience and Ayushmann became a familiar face across the country.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was already quite a popular name before being seen on the big screen. Her launch to fame was her portrayal of the character Manav on the Pavitra Rishra show. Later, he participated in several dance reality shows in which he was seen with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Sushant made his debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. The actor has been part of several successful projects like M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.