Boston.com readers react to Mass's reopening plan.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Massachusetts " phased reopening plan on Monday, and people have a lot to say about it. Some Boston.com readers have criticism of what companies can open when, others are not yet comfortable with the reopening and there is frustration at the lack of detail in industries like childcare..

Below are some of the most inspiring responses from Boston.com readers about the state's reopening plan.

"I know people want to go back to 'normal' life, but let's not forget why we wear masks and practice social distancing. The virus is not gone. I know we can't keep things closed forever, but at least they're trying start reopening things. If that means we wear masks and stay socially distant, why not? We need to keep the curve flat or better, decreasing. If we don't keep distance and don't wear masks, we make the virus worse, we overwhelm hospitals and health facilities and we put those at greatest risk of dying from this, at even greater risk. If wearing a mask on the beach means saving someone else's life, isn't it worth it? Now is not the time to be selfish. It's time to think beyond that. " —Creativeyogijc

"This doesn't do much for Cape Cod's economy until Phase 2 and it has the highest unemployment in the state, but one of the lowest new infection rates, especially. Outside residential homes. Let's look at more flexibility in the regions." —Cot2424

“I used to go to mass every day until this virus happened and all you see are the elderly and if the churches are big like the ones in San Gregorio or Santa Agatha in Milton, there is a lot of space and he only wears a mask and gloves. I think this would work fine or I would watch television services at home. But in these times, we need our faith and the prayers for others. " –Beantowndebater

"110% of weed shops should be open. 110% Big Income And we need it. " -My American compatriots

"No, I'd rather swim in my bathtub than risk my family on the beach this year, plus I don't see the fun in this (mask on the beach?!?!) And I feel bad for our cops that probably will have to deal with with all the people who don't follow the rules. 🙅🏻‍♀️ ”—Jessica F. Alvarez

"Just ignore the orders, open your businesses and live your lives … what are you going to do?" I don't expect not to change

“It is not a great opportunity, at least I can cut my hair. The numbers changed yesterday, there is no reason to wait 6 weeks for phase 3. With malls and restaurants opening, the state should show some support for local small business owners. " —ACDC2

"It's just not right, you can go to Walmart, go to the target, Home Depot … let these people open up! I have no doubt that these owners will take better care of their customers than the big box stores. I'm so sick of this babysitting status. Small business owners have gone further: they endangered their homes, their livelihoods in jeopardy … closed, did not sue, as in other states … to protect their customers and staff. Doctors and nurses deserve our support, but they also signed up (to) be in the health care profession, and not to care for the healthy … a small business owner in this state is in grave danger. .. the babysitting status has to stop. We have to take care of the small businesses in our community … restaurants, stores alike. " —Amy1001

"This is ridiculous. The whole purpose of the shutdown was to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. They haven't been in a long time. Now it seems like we're trying to prevent people from getting sick? What's happening here, this has gone on too long People don't have to go out if they don't want to. The rest of us. " —Bale14

"They should open, and they will open. Only not now. Massachusetts has been hit much harder than the other New England states, it makes sense that it would take us longer to reopen. Are you saying that giving two weeks to neighboring stores and restaurants will kill Massachusetts vendors? Our people will come home when they open. No danger." —Bored name

“We have a home daycare with up to 6 children, this is a total mess that stays in the dark and there really are no answers. This can eventually get us out of business. How sad … just open! –Cbott1701

