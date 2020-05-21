BSNL: BSNL Launches Online Vocational Training – Latest News

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2
<pre><pre>BSNL: BSNL Launches Online Vocational Training - Latest News
%MINIFYHTML86437383f29080c1af389a20be2d3fc812%
Public sector telecommunications company BSNL has launched online vocational training programs for engineering diploma students amid the blockage to contain the coronavirus. Rajasthan Circle Chief Executive Officer O P Gupta said such training programs have been carried out by the Regional Telecommunication Training Center, Jaipur, for the past 14-15 years. But this time, in light of the closure, the BSNL center is conducting online vocational / summer / industrial training for students with an engineering diploma.

He also said that registration, payment and certificates will be done online.

Registration is currently in progress. All the information is available on the BSNL Circle website, he added.

%MINIFYHTML86437383f29080c1af389a20be2d3fc813%

//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE -- if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){ TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){ if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){ (function(){ function loadChartbeat() { window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('src', (("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") + "static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js"); try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){} } $( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();}); })(); } }); }

//--END Chartbeat CODE -- //-- Facebook Pixel Code -- !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function() {n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)} ;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n; n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=();t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)(0);s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here. fbq('track', 'PageView'); //-- DO NOT MODIFY --> //-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here