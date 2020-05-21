BSNL: BSNL Launches Online Vocational Training – Latest News

Public sector telecommunications company BSNL has launched online vocational training programs for engineering diploma students amid the blockage to contain the coronavirus. Rajasthan Circle Chief Executive Officer O P Gupta said such training programs have been carried out by the Regional Telecommunication Training Center, Jaipur, for the past 14-15 years. But this time, in light of the closure, the BSNL center is conducting online vocational / summer / industrial training for students with an engineering diploma.

He also said that registration, payment and certificates will be done online.

Registration is currently in progress. All the information is available on the BSNL Circle website, he added.