Charlize Theron is a tough immortal in the action-packed trailer for The Old Guard

Charlize Theron is one of those actresses whose beauty seems to defy the passage of time, and in The old guard, a highly successful new action movie coming to Netflix, plays a literal immortal. Just think more hired mercenaries than Highlander, although it is probable that there are thematic similarities with the latter. The streaming giant seems to be leaning heavily towards action movies with big-name stars, given this movie and last month's megahit, Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth.

(Mild spoilers for the comics below).

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love and basketball), the film is an adaptation of Eisner award-winning author Greg Rucka's comic of the same name (Lazarus Wonder Woman), with art by Leandro Fernández (Deadpool, Punisher: MAX) The main protagonist is Andromache from Scythia, also known as Andy, who has been trapped in an immortal life for centuries, for some mysterious reason.

Along with some immortal companions, including Joe and Nicky, who fought on opposite sides during the Crusades, she takes on high-risk tasks for wealthy clients throughout the centuries. When Andy begins training a young and new immortal named Nile, the group faces a new threat in the form of a wealthy businessman who learns of his existence and wants to earn eternal life.

It's hard to stay incognito in the 21st century obsessed with selfies.

Rucka wrote the script himself, so we can assume that the film will do his job justice. According to the official premise:

It is always more difficult than it seems. Led by a warrior named Andy (Theron), an undercover group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it depends on Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne, If Beale Street could speak), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group remove the threat from those seeking to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

The trailer opens with Andy's voice introducing Nile as the leader of a group of elite fighters ("like you,quot;) with "an extremely rare skill set." Cut to a scene where Andy and his three companions are ruthlessly killed by masked soldiers, and they get up to take revenge. "Let's say we are very difficult to kill," says Andy. Nile proves to be a promising recruit, and his rapid healing powers develop rapidly. But they are Andy et al. the good or the bad? "It depends on the century,quot;, Joe (Marwan Kenzari, Murder on the Orient Express) Answer back.

We see a large clipboard documenting the group's past exploits throughout history. For example, we see that Andy saved a girl in 1918. But immortality does not mean that their lives are pain-free: "Just because we keep living doesn't mean we stop hurting," Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts, The Danish Girl) admits regretfully.

They also face a different kind of challenge: staying incognito in the 21st century obsessed with selfies, where everyone documents everything. "Throughout history, we have protected this world, fighting in the shadows," says Andy, when we see his offer to take a picture for a group of tourists, it is best to remove one of his images that captures it in the background. . "But it is almost impossible to disappear in the world we live in today."

The film also stars Luca Marinelli (Trust, Martin Eden) as Nicky and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 years of slavery, strange doctor) as Copley, who seeks to capture the immortals so they can be armed. There is also an appearance by Harry Melling, who played Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise, although the actor has lost so much weight since then, he is almost unrecognizable. He appears to be playing an evil scientist on Team Copley: "If we can unlock his genetic code, the whole world will beg us for the key," he says.

Rucka's comic ended with great betrayal and great suspense, and if the film adaptation follows suit, we might be seeing an eventual sequel, especially if Theron proves to be as engaging as Hemsworth in Extraction. The old guard Debuts on Netflix on July 10, 2020.

