Chase Briscoe, running through the pain of his wife's miscarriage, wins the Darlington Xfinity race

Chase Briscoe couldn't keep his emotions at bay. He was running the same week that his pregnant wife, Marissa, had suffered a miscarriage. And he was in line for a victory.

Briscoe found a way to advance and obtain that victory. He kept Kyle Busch away from the checkered flag and captured the rain-delayed Toyota 200 Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

"Even when I took the lead with 50 to go, I was crying inside the race car," he told Fox Sports after the victory. "Just emotionally, it wasn't there at all."

Briscoe, 25, announced the miscarriage Wednesday on her Instagram. He was in Darlington on Tuesday when the Toyota 200 was originally scheduled to run, and he was watching his wife's 12-week exam via FaceTime. The couple were informed that their first child had no heartbeat.

"It was as if time stood still, nothing else mattered. It was unlike anything I had ever heard or felt before as I watched my wife's face go from joy to instant depression," wrote Briscoe.

On Thursday, he dedicated the victory to his wife.

"This is more than a won race; this is the greatest day of my life after the most difficult day of my life," he said. "And being able to beat the best there is, is very satisfying."