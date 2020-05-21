Chase Elliott & # 39; one finger salute & # 39; t-shirts are already being sold

Chase Elliott's reaction to being kicked out by Kyle Busch in the closing laps of Wednesday's rain-shortened Cup Cup race at Darlington Raceway was a victory for both NASCAR and capitalism. Thanks to the people at BreakingT, the image of Elliott turning the bird over to Busch in the wake of the accident is already on a T-shirt.

Elliott was second with 28 laps by Wednesday when Busch, as the latter explained, "miscalculated,quot; the gap between Elliott and fourth place Kevin Harvick. Busch accidentally grabbed Elliott's left rear bumper and sent him crashing into the interior wall.

The warning went out, and a few minutes later, the rain began to fall on Darlington. The race was called with 20 laps to go, and Denny Hamlin was credited with victory.

"I miscalculated it, I made a mistake and cut the 9 there and hit it against the wall," Busch said. "I hate him for him and his boys. I have too many friends there on that team to do something like that on purpose. I've run with Chase since he was a kid and never had a problem with him."

BreakingT's new jersey even features "Ohhhh Boy," which was the words of Fox NASCAR television analyst Jeff Gordon when he saw Elliott's middle finger follow Busch's No. 18 Toyota as he passed under caution.

The shirts sell for $ 28 each.