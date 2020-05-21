Chris Cuomo roasted his older brother Andrew over his COVID-19 test in another fun interview

Roommates, the Cuomo brothers continue to entertain us during quarantine with their fun interviews full of sibling rivalry. In the last team between the two, little brother Chris Cuomo roasted his older brother Andrew over his COVID-19 test, specifically the size of his nose.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently conducted a coronavirus test on live television to show other New York residents "how quick and easy it is,quot; and also to "demonstrate why there should be no reluctance." Unfortunately, his brother Chris Cuomo simply couldn't let him live and took the opportunity to hilariously shade him over his nose.

Chris asked Andrew, "Is it true that when the test was administered, you inhaled and the doctor's finger came up to your nose and got stuck and had to be released with a tool?"

At the right moment, Andrew replied to his little brother with, "No, she wanted to comment that I have a small nose and was afraid that the hyssop would really hurt because it extended my nasal cavity. I was talking about the delicacy of the nose.

It was then that Chris Cuomo searched for visual tone when he held up two oversized test swabs compared to actual size as a means of drawing Andrew's attention, while saying:

"Is it true that this was the swab that the nurse was actually using on you and that at first it got into your nose and it disappeared so that, on scale, this was the actual swab that was being used to place that double-barreled shotgun cannon? What have you mounted on the front of your pretty face?

Andrew couldn't help but laugh at his brother's kind jokes and managed to say:

"See? I said I was going to be nice, sweet and cooperative. I was trying really hard. You know? First, I thought I did really well on that nasal test standing there. She made the hyssop; I didn't flinch. I He was a great guy in a bad mood. (I) didn't move, nothing; I was happy. "

We don't know if we'll ever get tired of seeing these two face off!

