Coast Guard helicopter performs dramatic rescue to disable sailboat at Pillar Point – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Fighting 15-foot seas and 20-mph winds, a Coast Guard helicopter has rescued three crew members from a disabled sailboat, which is located on the northern California coast.

Coast Guard officials said the owner of the 30-foot sailboat, Freedom, contacted his San Francisco command center at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday.

He reported on the radio that he and the other two passengers on board felt unsafe during their transit due to the harsh sea conditions.

In conversation with the Coast Guard, the Pillar Point Port Patrol launched a crew to assist the sailboat, but were forced to return in the heavy seas.

Shortly afterward, the Freedom crew informed the Coast Guard that they had experienced loss of direction and engine failure. A 47-foot ship and a Coast Guard helicopter crew were immediately dispatched to assist the crew.

%MINIFYHTMLeae6d319c3e658a615cf5da6882eb28a13%

"It was so dark that I couldn't see the boat, even while wearing night vision goggles, until we were right on top of it," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve King, the rescue swimmer aboard the Dolphin helicopter. "It was really cool that they had flares."

Dolphin's crew arrived on the scene at approximately 12:35 a.m. Wednesday and dropped a rescue swimmer who picked up the three passengers and took them to the San Francisco Air Station with no reported injuries.

"My team did a great job working in these challenging conditions to result in 3 lives saved." said Lt. Katherine Voth, the commander of the plane aboard the Dolphin helicopter.

The Coast Guard has issued a warning for the transmission of marine safety information from a drifting sailboat.