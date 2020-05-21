Colorado Governor Jared Polis ready for sports return to state

Although safety remains his primary concern during the current coronavirus pandemic, Colorado Governor Jared Polis is ready and eager for sports to return.

"We long for a sense of normalcy and a sense that we have regained our lives," Polis told Up News Info on Thursday. "That could mean college football and professional baseball or whatever sport it is. That's a part of our lives, and as long as players are willing to take that slightly higher risk of coming back, and all of this works, then fans will be there.

“We are ready for a baseball season and eventually for a soccer season. Especially in these times of high anxiety, we need our diversions and our sports. "

Regarding Rockies baseball, in particular, Polis believes the time has come to play ball. Major League Baseball has set a tentative comeback date of July 4, though a lot of detail needs to be worked out for that to happen. No fans would be allowed at Coors Field or other major league parks under current proposals.

Polis spoke to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday and came out feeling that strong safety guidelines will be drawn up. Last Friday, MLB submitted a first draft of the security proposal to the MLB Players Association in a 67-page document detailing how baseball can be restarted amid the pandemic.

If a final agreement can be reached on security issues, and if MLB and the players union can resolve their financial differences, Polis is optimistic that there will be a 2020 season. But, he said, both owners and players are likely. have to take "a financial cut,quot;.

"Like a lot of things in baseball and soccer and professional sports, it all comes down to money," said Polis, who is a huge baseball fan. "The players and the owners are negotiating. I think for fans we all hope they have a season. We want you to have a season.

"I understand both positions. I understand the players (side). They're playing with extra risk and it's a shorter season and they probably know they're going to cut a little bit, and on some level it's just not worth your time.

"And I understand the position of the owners. They are seeing a lot less income and they may not be able to have all that on their shoulders. It should also make sense that they open the season. I really hope that the economy is resolved. Both will need a financial cut, but I think that both owners and players can make money and, more importantly, fans can have a real baseball season, however short it may be. ”

This story will be updated