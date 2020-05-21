Colorado Governor Jared Polis ready for sports return to state

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Colorado Governor Jared Polis ready for sports return to state
%MINIFYHTML5ad0ddd9f6bf089d419879dbaaedc28012%

Although safety remains his primary concern during the current coronavirus pandemic, Colorado Governor Jared Polis is ready and eager for sports to return.

"We long for a sense of normalcy and a sense that we have regained our lives," Polis told Up News Info on Thursday. "That could mean college football and professional baseball or whatever sport it is. That's a part of our lives, and as long as players are willing to take that slightly higher risk of coming back, and all of this works, then fans will be there.

“We are ready for a baseball season and eventually for a soccer season. Especially in these times of high anxiety, we need our diversions and our sports. "

Regarding Rockies baseball, in particular, Polis believes the time has come to play ball. Major League Baseball has set a tentative comeback date of July 4, though a lot of detail needs to be worked out for that to happen. No fans would be allowed at Coors Field or other major league parks under current proposals.

Polis spoke to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday and came out feeling that strong safety guidelines will be drawn up. Last Friday, MLB submitted a first draft of the security proposal to the MLB Players Association in a 67-page document detailing how baseball can be restarted amid the pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML5ad0ddd9f6bf089d419879dbaaedc28013%

If a final agreement can be reached on security issues, and if MLB and the players union can resolve their financial differences, Polis is optimistic that there will be a 2020 season. But, he said, both owners and players are likely. have to take "a financial cut,quot;.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here