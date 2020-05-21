Coronavirus in Colorado, May 21: a look at the latest updates on COVID-19

%MINIFYHTMLced5c6157fe62cf2ba062d207bad773712% %MINIFYHTMLced5c6157fe62cf2ba062d207bad773712%

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page. Also, keep in mind that Up News Info is supported by its readers to provide this in-depth coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, so consider purchasing a subscription if you haven't already.

Here are the updates for May 20.

%MINIFYHTMLced5c6157fe62cf2ba062d207bad773713%

What's new

More than 3 weeks after being safer at home, Colorado leaders see promising signs, but they are preparing for the long fight.

Nearly 39 million have sought unemployment help in the United States since the virus occurred, with more than 25,000 claims in Colorado last week.

Colorado K-12 Budget: Does COVID-19 suddenly make the unpleasant possible?

Resources

More symptoms, no hit drugs: what we now know, and don't know yet, about the coronavirus

These Colorado cities and counties require that masks be worn in public places.

These Colorado counties have extended their stay-at-home orders

Colorado coronavirus faq

Coronavirus Timeline: An In-Depth Look at COVID-19 in Colorado

Colorado Coronavirus Map: Where Are Cases Reported?

Colorado unemployment FAQ: how to apply, missing PIN details, and more

Do I have the coronavirus? This is what you should do if you are not sure.

Colorado Coronavirus Housing FAQs: Resources for Renters and Homeowners

How social distancing works and what it means to you

Within the growing movement against the closure of Colorado

The numbers

Live blog

(function (d, s, id) {var js, ijs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0); if (d.getElementById (id)) return; js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id ; js.src = "http://embed.scribblelive.com/widgets/embed.js,quot;; ijs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, ijs);} (document, "script,quot;, "scrbbl-js,quot;));

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.

%MINIFYHTMLced5c6157fe62cf2ba062d207bad773714%