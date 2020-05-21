Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from May 21, 2020 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb5ef521a031414ee78149e244ea1afd813%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the "rolling plan,quot; for restaurants and other businesses to reopen next month. According to the plan, the restaurants will be able to organize outdoor dinners from June 1, provided that social distancing is enforced. Classrooms may also open early in the month as they reduce capacity to 25% and cause staff to wear personal protective equipment. Restrictions will be maintained for gyms and places of worship.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

