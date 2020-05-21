COVID-19 (MN): 32 more reported deaths as testing rises above the 6K threshold again – Up News Info

– The Minnesota Department of Health reported 32 more COVID-19 deaths in the state, a new one-day high, along with more than 500 additional laboratory-confirmed cases.

Thursday's update brings the state's total confirmed cases to 18,200, with an additional 539 cases reported in the past 24 hours. Of that number, more than 12,400 patients no longer need isolation.

The additional 32 deaths bring the state's death toll to 809. Twenty-eight of the additional 32 deaths involved a long-term care facility resident. Most deaths overall occurred in long-term care facilities (663), which were highly affected during the pandemic.

Currently, there are 566 hospitalized, of whom 229 are in intensive care units. More than 2,300 have needed hospitalization since the Minnesota outbreak began in March.

Health officials continue to emphasize that since not all cases of COVID-19 have been tested, the data is not representative of the true impact of the virus on the state. With more evidence, there will be more cases.

In fact, testing has intensified in the state. In the last 24 hours, more than 6,000 tests were processed. The state hopes to eventually reach 20,000 tests per day.

The update comes a day after Governor Tim Walz announced a phased plan for restaurants, bars, and lounges to reopen June 1. According to the plan, the restaurants will be able to organize outdoor dinners from June 1, provided that social distancing, among others, is applied. Other restrictions.

Classrooms may also open early in the month as they reduce capacity to 25% and cause staff to wear personal protective equipment.

The restrictions are still in effect for gyms and places of worship.

A lawsuit arguing that Minnesota churches are being treated unfairly under Governor Tim Walz's executive orders will be heard next week.