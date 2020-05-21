Crayola announces new "Colors of the World,quot; crayons in an effort to promote inclusion within creativity

Roommates, it seems Crayola is here making sure that people of all races feel included with her new "Colors of The World,quot; crayon pack. According to the Associated Press, Crayola designed the specific colors to reflect and represent more than 40 global skin tones worldwide.

Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele said: "With the world becoming more diverse than ever, Crayola hopes that our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance." He continued: "We want the new Colors of the World crayons to promote inclusion within creativity and affect the way children express themselves."

If you're wondering exactly how Crayola created its new inclusive colors, they apparently created very rigorous consumer testing and teamed up with Victor Casale, who was previously the Chief Chemist and Managing Director, MAC Cosmetics R,amp;D and Co-Founder and Director of Innovation at Cover FX and currently CEO of MOB Beauty.

To get the most accurate reflection of all skin tones, the entire process took over 8 months. Casale has this to say about the collaboration: "I've spent my life trying to create truly global color palettes because I know what it's like to be with someone who has finally found their exact match." They feel included and recognized, and I hope every child who wears these crayons and discovers that their shade will have that feel. ” He also added: "Growing up, I remember mixing the pink and dark brown crayons to try and make my shadow, so I was thrilled when Crayola asked me for help creating the Colors of the World crayons."

With the addition of these new colors, Roommates, are you here for that?

