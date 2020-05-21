CVS Begins Coronavirus Testing Starting Friday Through SoCal – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Retail chain CVS Pharmacy will launch coronavirus tests at a dozen of its stores in Southern California beginning Friday.

The tests will be available at 14 CVS Pharmacy locations in California, the company announced Thursday, including 12 in Southern California.

However, none of those stores are located in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County currently offers free coronavirus testing to anyone, regardless of symptoms.

Starting Friday, CVS will have coronavirus testing at 350 of its stores across the country. By the end of May, the company expects to have tests available at 1,000 stores.

To be tested, patients must register on the CVS website and make an appointment. The swab will be done in a car, and an employee of the CVS pharmacy will look at it to make sure it was done correctly.

Patients should bring their insurance information with them. It is unclear how much it will cost for those without insurance.

The results will be available in three days.

Here are the Southern California stores that will provide testing starting Friday.

• 7740 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009

• 16 3rd Avenue Extension, Chula Vista, CA 91910

• 645 East Palomar Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911

• 1150 Baker Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

• 14220 Schleisman Road, Eastvale, CA 92880

• 1299 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021

• 572 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon, CA 92020

• 491 East Alessandro Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92508

• 921 Pacific Coast Highway, Seal Beach, CA 90740

• 14589 Camino del Norte, San Diego, CA 92128

• 3350 Palm Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154

• 18080 Imperial Highway, Yorba Linda, CA 92886