Cyclone Amphan toll: fallen trees, crushed houses, lost lives

Her 13-year-old daughter was also inside the house. They both died.
Like many houses in Chandpur village, Ms. Begam's house has been destroyed. Roads leading to the village were blocked on Thursday, a day after Cyclone Amphan swept through eastern India and Bangladesh, knocking down trees, knocking down mud houses and killing at least 22 people.
"Our town has been reduced to rubble," said Israar Kamal, a Chandpur resident. "But they are the only ones who died."
But a combination of a The impressive evacuation effort and the weakening of the storm as it swirled ashore appear to have saved many lives. As the storm approached, emergency crews walked the roads of the beach, urging people through megaphones to leave their homes and go to evacuation shelters. About three million people answered the calls and moved to a safe place.
The cyclone weakened further when it moved to northeast India on Thursday, with a wind speed of 37 miles per hour. The sky over many of the cyclone-damaged areas was clear.
Many villagers who had fled to cyclone shelters were still inside them; Others were beginning to return to their villages, only to find their homes shattered on the ground, a scattering of sticks and mud clumps.
Authorities said it was too early to assess the total damage. Many areas were still inaccessible due to downed trees and blocked roads.
Among the reported deaths, authorities said 10 people had died in Bangladesh and 12 In India. Several people died from falling trees on them, and at least two drowned.
In terms of property destruction, one of the worst affected places was the Kolkata metropolis, one of the oldest cities in India, with around 15 million people in the urban area. On Thursday, its streets were lined with trees and parked cars collided with each other as workers struggled to clear the roads.
Cyclone Amphan's eye had passed nearby, bringing with it winds of 100 miles per hour and nearly nine inches of rain.
Mamata Banerjee, the prime minister of the state of West Bengal, which includes Kolkata, said the region was in a "war,quot; situation and that the loss of life It could exceed the cost of Covid-19 there so far.
"I was very scared when water started to enter my apartment," said Anushree Hamirwasia, 22, a student in Kolkata.
In Bangladesh, where more than two million people were safely evacuated, many ventured Thursday to assess the devastation caused by the storm.
Mohammed Salah Uddin, 42, said he and 10 others returned to their village after crossing uprooted trees and electrical cables on the streets. He said the cyclone shelter he was in was overcrowded and that people maintained no social distance despite the threat of spreading the coronavirus. Photographs of other shelters in Bangladesh showed a large crowd of people, few of them wearing masks.
"It seemed scary," said Uddin, who is from the Charfassion village in southern Bangladesh. "It is better to live in a destroyed house than to contract diseases."
Belinda Wright, executive director of the Wildlife Protection Society of India, said there has been serious damage to the Sundarbans ecosystem, the world's largest mangrove forest and a wildlife refuge, home to species in danger of extinction, including Bengal tigers. The cyclone made landfall very close to the Sundarbans, which stretches across the border of India and Bangladesh along the Bay of Bengal.
Villagers in that area, Wright said, told him there was "no tree standing."
But villagers also reported that no one had been injured in the storm.
"They don't like leaving their homes," Wright said, adding that because they know how "terribly dangerous,quot; cyclones can be, most of the villagers in that area had followed the instructions to evacuate.
Rescue operations intensified across the area on Thursday. Jawhar Sircar, a retired government administrator living in Kolkata, said the situation in his part of the city was peaceful. Electricity started again, although essential supplies like vegetables and fruits were not yet available because street vendors were unable to move on the roads.
"The mood in Kolkata is as if it was all over now," he said.
Hari Kumar and Jeffrey Gettleman contributed reports from New Delhi.