Dak Prescott Contract: Twitter Overreacts To Shoddy QB Report Rejecting Cowboys Big Offer

On Thursday afternoon, other media quickly rejected a report that suggested Dak Prescott had rejected a Cowboys contract offer that would have made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

ESPN, CBS and NFL Network were among those who disputed NBC characterization of the Prescott conversations. NBC claimed that Prescott demanded "more than $ 45 million,quot; in the fifth year of a possible deal, while Dallas offered $ 35 million.

To clarify any recent speculation about Dak Prescott's contract negotiations: There have been no discussions of other scenarios other than the Cowboys who want a longer deal and Prescott who want a shorter deal, by source. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2020

Despite the rumor being widely rejected, people on social media were quick to jump on Prescott for not taking the money. Fair or not, the narrative has always been that you're looking for more money than it's worth.

Some on Twitter even went so far as to say that the Cowboys should give Andy Dalton time in the middle to prove a point (which makes little sense, of course).

The reactions, then, were indicative of how many fans see Prescott, as well as the tendency for social media to overreact to any bite of information.

These are some of the strongest shots and jokes produced in a report that now seems false:

Dak Prescott will sign a contract that will make him the highest-paid quarterback in the game. That contract will be overcome by several qiarterbacks before Dak's deal is done. So relax. – Adam Rank (@adamrank) May 21, 2020

I expect the Cowboys to pay Dak Prescott $ 50 million a year and destroy his limit for the next half decade. Do it, Jerry, I'm begging you. – Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) May 21, 2020