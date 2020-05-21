Dallas County Reports 183 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 183 additional positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 8,273, including 203 deaths.

"Today's numbers continue a trend we're seeing less positive cases this week. We also recorded seven more deaths today, bringing our total death toll to 203. Our COVID-19 beds in hospital, ICU admissions and Emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms have remained stable. This information does not change the most important thing we can do to flatten the curve and get to a place where we can safely do more and get our economy back to move is to make good personal responsibility decisions, "said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. .

The additional 7 deaths reported today include:

-A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Lancaster and had been hospitalized.

-A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been seriously ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and was found dead in his home.

-A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas and had been seriously ill in an area hospital.

-An 80-year-old woman who lived in a long-term care center in the city of Mesquite and had been hospitalized.

-A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas and had been hospitalized.

-A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas and expired downtown.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, more than 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy , lifeguards and other essential functions.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under the age of 65 and about half have no high-risk chronic conditions. Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in approximately one-third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total 203 deaths reported to date, more than a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.