Detroit Loan Fund to Support Emerging Developers of Color – Up News Info Detroit

– In an effort to increase support for minority real estate developers spearheading the rehabilitation or new construction of mixed-use multi-family housing projects inCapital Impact Partners today launched aDiversity in Development – Detroit Loan Fund. The fund is a new tool for Capital Impact's long-term commitment to equitable development and inclusive growth in

Diversity in Development – The Detroit Loan Fund is based on Capital Impact's Equitable Development Initiative (EDI), a program comprised of training, mentoring, and funding to support historically underserved local developers. In conjunction with EDI, the new fund leverages Capital Impact's experience working with local developers and community partners to support minority developers in their career growth and rebuilding their communities. Since its launch in 2017, the initiative has had 47 participants in Detroit and since then it has expanded to Washington DC.

"We have seen great success since the launch of the EDI program, and we are excited to continue to provide opportunities and increase capital to ensure equitable development in the communities we serve," he said. Ellis Carr, President and CEO of Capital Impact. "This fund allows us to further increase this effort and support Detroit minority developers working to stabilize communities, build affordable housing and revitalize neighborhoods across the city. "

Interested candidates must be locally based, identify themselves as racial or ethnic minorities, and have projects with at least five residential units in the city of Detroit. Specific details of Diversity in Development – Detroit Loan Fund include:

Loans up $ 5 million

Up to 100% loan to value

Loan terms, between two and 10 years.

Amortization up to 35 years.

Minimum capital contribution of 5%

Delivering on its mission to break down barriers to success and address key social and economic justice issues, Capital Impact hopes that Diversity in Development – Detroit Loan Fund creates a path to success for developers who have been unable to enter the real estate industry. due to systemic divestment. By launching this new fund, Capital Impact can help ensure Detroit Property developers are more representative of the city's demographic sector and foster a commitment to equitable development and inclusive growth in Detroit.

For more information or to submit a request to Diversity in Development – Detroit Loan Fund, visit our website or contact Nicholas pohl: npohl@capitalimpact.org

About Capital Impact partners

Through capital and commitment, Capital Impact Partners helps people build communities of opportunity that break down barriers to success. Through mission-driven financing, social innovation programs, capacity building, and impact investing, we work to advocate for key issues of equity and social and economic justice. Our commitment to the community is focused on ensuring that low to moderate income people have access to quality health care and education, healthy food, affordable housing and the ability to age with dignity.

A nonprofit financial institution for community development, Capital Impact has disbursed more than $ 2.5 billion since 1982 to ensure that low to moderate income people have access to quality health care and education, healthy food, affordable housing and the ability to age with dignity. Our leadership in delivering financial and social impact has resulted in Capital Impact being rated by S,amp;P Global and recognized by Aeris for our performance. Based in Arlington, VACapital Impact Partners operates nationwide, with local offices in Detroit, MI, New York, NYand Oakland, CA. Find out more at www.capitalimpact.org.

