Director Anees Bazmee on completing 25 years in the industry



Anees Bazmee is a director who has entertained us with his quirky comedies. Since No Entry, Ready to Singh Is Kinng, the director has divided us with his story. He's even given gritty thrillers like Deewangee and worked with some of the biggest superstars in the industry. This year he completes 25 years in the industry and the director is all smiles as he remembers his early years.

Anees Bazmee states that she does not remember if she has turned 25 or 40 years old. He says he did several odd jobs before putting on the director's hat. He says: "I was attending, writing ghosts, editing and even working in the sound and art departments. Therefore, I don't know if I have completed 25 or 40 years. Seeing my life and my work, I know that today has been better than yesterday ".

Anees is currently in Lonavala, in quarantine with his family. The director had just finished the Lucknow schedule for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and had then moved to Lonavala for closure. His next is a sequel to the hit comedy Bhool Bhulaaiya and starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani. The filmmaker is excited about the new project. The movie will be released in July, but with the crash, filming has stalled and release has been delayed for later.