Discovery Buys Back $ 1.5B in Old Debt with $ 2B from Bond Sales – Up News Info

Discovery, Inc. said it closed due to a planned debt refinance ahead of schedule, and said Thursday that it used $ 1.5 billion of the $ 2 billion it recently raised in a bond sale to pay off old debt.

Earlier this week, the company raised $ 2 billion in fresh cash by selling two tranches of $ 1 billion of senior notes due in 2030 and 2050. With the infusion, it launched a public offering of $ 1.5 billion to several series of outstanding senior notes and announced the results today in a filing with the SEC. The debt that Discovery is extinguishing matured in 2022 and 2023, which means that the tender operation and the new debt increase have moved some maturities and corresponding financial obligations much more in the future.

You intend to use the remaining income of $ 500 for general corporate purposes, which may include additional repayment and refinancing of other debts, working capital, and capital expenses.

Comcast did something similar yesterday, raised $ 4 billion in a bond sale, and earmarked everything to refinance the existing debt that matures later. In both cases, the cash raised from the bond sale was specifically earmarked for refinancing.

Media companies have been raising money quickly in recent months to build a cushion against the commercial devastation of the coronavirus. In some cases, like the AMC Entertainment exhibitor, liquidity was necessary to keep the lights on. In other cases, such as Disney and Comcast, building a war chest was considered prudent given the lack of operational visibility. Pushing debt obligations further into the future, and with lower interest rates if possible, is another form of balance sheet protection that companies seem to be turning to more and more in recent weeks.

In late March, Discovery tapped into $ 500 million from a $ 2.5 billion revolving line of credit, another way to access cash. This is the first time that the company has turned to the debt market since the crisis.