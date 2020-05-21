Disneyland lays the groundwork for reopening but does not offer a schedule – Up News Info

The happiest place on Earth wants you back, but knows it's a different world after all. Disneyland gave an update on its post-closure plans, but did not offer a timetable for the reopening, saying, "We will continue to carefully evaluate this complex and fluid situation."

Anaheim Park and other Disney resorts have been closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he did comment on his plans to reopen. However, he noted that "the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain the top priority at Disneyland Resort."

Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World in Florida



"Upon reopening," Disneyland said, "certain Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels, restaurants and other locations may have limited capacity and be subject to restricted availability or even closure as directed by health experts and government officials. In addition, certain attractions, experiences, services and amenities will be modified, have limited availability or remain closed. Park entry and offers are not guaranteed. "

%MINIFYHTMLb8e4de7e7a7507331a8a145c3011062513%

He added: "We are currently evaluating new and improved security measures to help us all be OK," but did not offer details. Read the full statement here.

Disney boss Bob Iger said last month that temperature checks could be done at Disney parks once they get back online.

Theme parks around the world have been closed as the COVID-19 emergency unfolds, but there has been promising news in recent weeks when Disneyland Shanghai opened on May 11, with strict capacity limits, social distancing and other established protocols. and the Disney Springs dining and shopping area in Orlando began a gradual reopening on Wednesday.