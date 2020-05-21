Documentaries by Stephen Hawking and Mike Tyson carry Sky Sky's unscripted whiteboard – Up News Info

Sky has released a list of nine documentaries that will populate Comcast's new UK channels: Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.

The channels will launch on May 27th and will be the recipients of a £ 30M ($ 37M) real content funding boost a year that has now been converted into commissions for Professor Stephen Hawking, Mike Tyson, Steve McQueen and Manchester United. .

Below is the complete whiteboard:

Hawking (Documentaries from heaven)

BAFTA winner Atlantic Productions will open Hawking's private family archive to reveal the deceased professor's human side in a 90-minute documentary.

Tyson Bruno (Documentaries from heaven)

Endemol Shine UK's Workerbee will chart the rivalry between Mike Tyson and Frank Bruno, and bring the boxers together.

McQueen: the lost movie (Documentaries from heaven)

The 90-minute documentary tells the story of a movie that McQueen began producing in the mid-1960s, but never completed. It is made by Associated Rediffusion Productions, in association with Sky Studios.

The united path (Documentaries from heaven)

Another feature film follows Eric Cantona as he tells a cinematic story about the history of Manchester United using never-before-seen footage. Producers are Matthew Lorenzo Production presented by Ingenious Media in association with Ad Hoc Films, Embankment Films and Cantilever Media.

Shark With Steve Backshall (Heaven nature)

The three-part True to Nature series follows Steve Backshall as he celebrates the wonder of sharks.

Tina Turner (Documentaries from heaven)

Oscar Lightbox-winning filmmakers get exclusive access to the Grammy-winning artist to celebrate her career.

The Go-Go's (Documentaries from heaven)

The feature film reveals how an all-female punk band in the 1980s changed perceptions, broke down barriers, and made history. Producers are Fine Point Films and Fadoo Productions in association with Polygram Entertainment, Universal Music Publishing Group and Interscope Films.

Set aside (Documentaries from heaven)

The Top Hat Productions documentary discusses the issue of rape in the rock and roll industry.

Lancaster (Documentaries from heaven)

Tall Boy Films tells the story of the Lancaster bomber, synonymous with Dambusters and nighttime forays into Nazi Germany.

The shows were commissioned by Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK and Ireland, and Jamie Morris, director of strategy for the show. Tina Turner, The go-go‘Sy Lancaster They were also negotiated by Jack Oliver, head of co-productions for Sky Entertainment. All are in production and will be released in 2020 and 2021.

Bennett said: "These new commissions show Sky's investment in world-class original content and the breadth and variety of factual programs that our clients will be able to find on Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature."