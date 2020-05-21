Ducks' Ryan Kesler posts awful surgery photo on Twitter meme

Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Kesler visited Twitter on Wednesday to share a horrible photo of his injury.

The 16-year NHL veteran has missed the entire 2019-20 season so far after undergoing right hip rejuvenation surgery this offseason. It was the second hip procedure for Kesler in recent years, and the former Vancouver Canucks star was also affected in 2017.

In a meme on Twitter, Kesler compared his hopes for the year and the stark reality of being on the sidelines of the current COVID-19 pandemic, including a photo of his surgery.

Warning: some readers may find the following image graphic.

MORE: How to watch the "NHL 20,quot; competition

Hip rejuvenation is a type of hip replacement that removes a damaged cavity and replaces it with a metal frame. The hip is a ball joint, and the image above shows the new metal ball in place on Kesler's hip.

Kesler had been struggling with the injury for several years, missing more than 20 games last year and almost half of the 2017-18 season. He had also experienced pain in his daily life, which is part of what prompted him to undergo the procedure this offseason.

%MINIFYHTML0bb1f772c7f0be8d6f5808fb8c93c39a13%

"At this point in my career, this surgery was the best option for my quality of life," Kesler told NHL.com last May. "The pain I was experiencing has been greatly reduced since the procedure, and I am thankful for that. While my future of play is unknown, I am in a good place."

While replacing a hip generally marks the end of an athlete's career, hip rejuvenation has allowed several athletes to return to competitive action, including tennis star Andy Murray. However, it remains to be seen if Kesler plans to return to the NHL.

He will almost certainly not return this season, even if the game resumes, with the Ducks already guaranteed to miss the playoffs. The team is currently in 13th place in the Western Conference with 67 points from 71 games.