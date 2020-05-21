During the pandemic, the Dallas Regional Chamber says companies are considering relocating corporate headquarters and offices in DFW – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Regional Chamber says companies are looking to relocate corporate headquarters or build regional offices in North Texas, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Rosa, the chamber's senior vice president for economic development, said: "We have about 20 projects that include manufacturing, including corporate offices, corporate offices."

Rosa said that almost half of those projects came after the pandemic hit the United States. "Last week, we saw five new projects come in."

One of those projects, he said, involves a very large company that thinks of 1,500 jobs for the DFW region. "For this particular project, the campus environment worked well for them."

He said the House arranged a virtual visit to the site for the firm last week with other similar companies in North Texas.

Larry Gigerich, CEO of Ginovus, an Indiana-based site selection company, said: "I think it's another type of secret sauce, so to speak, for the Dallas-Fort Worth area is its ability to move to the speed of business. "

He said that clients' businesses in dense urban areas, in high-tax states of New York, New Jersey, California and Illinois, are doing risk assessments of their current operations to prepare for future pandemics. "It is really questioning companies how much we continue to put in terms of human capital and financial assets in those places."

In addition to relatively low costs, abundant labor, and a good business climate, Gigerich and Rosa said that North Texas is also less dense and offers a variety of settings: urban, suburban, and rural.

Gigerich said that due to supply chain problems exposed during the pandemic, some companies are looking to move some of their manufacturing facilities from Asia to the US. USA "Dallas-Fort Worth is very, again through the fundamentals I mentioned earlier, very well positioned for manufacturing. It continues to grow, it has a workforce that can address all sectors of the industry."

The workplace will probably change, too.

While Gigerich and other experts believe that some companies will have more employees working from home, some companies will still need their employees to work collaboratively in offices. "You are going to have an office space that will be largely to call meetings, conferences or gather people to collaborate on special projects and less to have people in cubes. I also think that we will also see companies say ok, we will have more locations. Instead of having maybe a couple of big companies with 1,000-2,000 people, you could say we will have four or five locations that maybe have 500 people. "

North Texas has seen its share of new corporate offices and headquarters, and Rosa said they help attract other companies. "Those companies are very strong testimonials to a new company's ability to come and join our market."

Rosa said the DFW region added 128,000 jobs last year. “2019 was a great year for our region. We lead the nation. That was the third consecutive year that DFW led the nation in net employment earnings. Of course, only Texas, California, and Florida created more net new jobs as states. ”

Gigerich said the 18 companies his company helped relocate to North Texas over the years have been very pleased with the result, a fact he says is rarely seen across the country. “The public-private partnerships that we see throughout the DFW area are fantastic. We believe there are only a couple of places in the whole country where we see that same experience. "

He said they include Atlanta and Salt Lake City.