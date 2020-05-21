Eliza Reign comes to the future with a libel suit, also alleges she refuses to pay child support despite recent positive DNA test

# Roommates, if you thought the drama between Future and Eliza Reign was over now that it was confirmed that he was the father of their daughter … you were wrong! Eliza has just filed a new lawsuit against Future accusing him of defamation and revealing that despite recent DNA testing, she refuses to pay child support or see her daughter.

@Blast reports that Eliza Reign is officially responding to Future in federal court in recently filed documents, in which she says she has no "privacy agreement,quot; with Future and that she can freely speak about him publicly regarding his lack of upbringing. . Additionally, Eliza says that despite DNA testing proving that Future is the father, she refuses to see her 1-year-old daughter, Reign, or pay any form of child support. In addition, he alleges that Future continues to make false accusations about his mental health, sexual misconduct, being a criminal, and claims that he harassed him, which is why he is suing him for defamation.

In the official court documents for the case, Eliza wrote the following about her messy situation with Future:

"For more than a year, Plaintiff in this document has refused to acknowledge his paternity of the parties' youngest son, has never paid a penny in support of the minor, and, in fact, has never met the minor." Additionally, Plaintiff has violated numerous court orders in the underlying paternity case related to DNA testing and discovery, and continues to stop and delay those matters, and uses its other related procedures (the one above here and its violence procedures. equally frivolous domestic law) to attempt to pressure the Respondent to dismiss or unfavorably resolve the issue of parenthood. "

He also explained Future's accusations that he purposely adopted his last name as an influence. Eliza stated:

"This accusation that Ms. Seraphin,quot; stole my last name "refers to Mr. Wilburn's misconception that Ms. Seraphin was somehow unilaterally impregnated with Mr. Wilburn's DNA (rather than by the 2 years of unprotected sex that the parties had previously engaged in), and that by giving the child who was conceived as a result of these sexual relations the surname of Mr. Wilburn, that Mrs. Seraphin "stole,quot; the surname of Mr. Wilburn " .

Eliza is suing Future for unspecified damages.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!