Emma Mackey to star in Emily Bronte as author of "Wuthering Heights" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Young talents in demand Emma Mackey (Sex education), Joe Alwyn (The favorite), Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk) and Emily Beecham (Cruel) will star Emily, Golden Globe nominated actress Frances O’Connor’s (mansfield park) directorial debut on the early life of stormy peaks author Emily Brontë.

Mackey, Netflix smash star Sex education and the next Fox Death on the nile, will star as Emily. Harriet and The favorite actor Alwyn will play Brontë's conflicted lover. Whitehead, known for Dunkirk and Emmy winner Bandersnatch, stars as Branwell Brontë, Emily's inspiring but self-destructive brother, and 2019 Cannes Best Actress winner Emily Beecham (Little Joe) completes the quartet as sister writer Charlotte Brontë.

Related story HBO Max and Quibi to Host Cannes Marché Meet The Streamers Online Meeting

Embankment will handle worldwide sales for the project, which is slated to shoot in Yorkshire, UK, in the first quarter of 2021. The firm will sell from now on and during the upcoming Cannes virtual market.

Using a self-written script, O'Connor imagines the transformative, stimulating, and exhilarating journey to femininity of a rebel and misfit, one of the world's most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too early at the age of 30 years.

O’Connor, double nominated for the Golden Globe, is known for her roles in mansfield park, Dazzled, AI. Artificial intelligence, Madame Bovary and The spell 2.

%MINIFYHTML0b6015e3e2bb4edb05137941cc6fa4e413%

The producers are Harry Potter producer David barron, Tempores de Piers Tempest and Jo Bamford & # 39; s Tempo Productions (Wife) with Robert Connolly and Robert Patterson of Arenamedia (Paper Planes)

O & # 39; Connor said: "The work and words of Emily Brontë are full of passion, feeling, violence and fierce intelligence. In creating an imagined life for Emily, she will live again for our audience. His story is about a young woman who dares to form, to embrace her true nature, despite the consequences. Emily it is, in fact, a love letter to women today, especially young women, a call to challenge themselves to connect with their authentic voice and potential. I am so excited to work with such an exciting, talented and young cast; bright, smart and energetic. "

Harry Potter, Cinderella and The legend of tarzan Producer Barron commented, "We are going to produce a film of high ambition, for the public to enjoy and celebrate the scale of Emily Bronte's magnificent imagination."

Embankment's Tim Haslam added: "We really admire Frances's experience in combining highly refreshing and emotional narratives with detailed research and nuanced observation, and we celebrate her as a new movie voice."

Mackey is represented by Kate Staddon at Curtis Brown Group and PJ Shapiro and Julian Zajfen at Ziffren Brittenham. Alwyn is represented by the Independent Talent Group, CAA, and Peikoff Mahan Popkin. Whitehead is represented by Curtis Brown Group, United Talent Agency, and Peikoff Mahan Popkin. Beecham is represented by Troika, Seven Summits Management and ICM.