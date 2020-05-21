Tom Brady and his nine trips to the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots will be the subject of a documentary series on ESPN, the network announced Thursday.

The series, titled "The Man in the Arena," is slated to air in 2021.

Brady uses the 'Last Dance' meme to support reference 28-3

Each episode will focus on Brady's first-hand accounts of each of his Super Bowl appearances, reflecting on the six titles and three quarterback losses on the biggest stage.

"Throughout the series, we are defining the key moments and challenges that seemed insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, they became career-defining triumphs, both in victory and defeat," Brady said in the ESPN press release.

It is unclear whether the series will address controversial issues such as the Patriots' alleged spying on opponents, Brady's involvement in deflating soccer balls, or his relationship with the late Aaron Hernandez.

The series will be produced by ESPN, Gotham Chopra of Religion of Sports, and 199 Productions, Brady's production company.

Brady provided the voiceover for a trailer that he and ESPN released to announce the upcoming documentary.

"It has been, I mean, a complete evolution: how I kept fighting and scratching to keep moving forward," said Brady. "You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep trying to progress. So when you look at it for 20 years, I think, 'Look how far I've come.'"

Brady, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 seasons in New England, has been more private about his soccer relationships and his time on the field than his contemporaries, despite his success.

The news follows the success of ESPN's documentary 'The Last Dance' that chronicles the 1998 Chicago Bulls NBA championship. The series ended its five-week launch on May 17.