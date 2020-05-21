Even if cases start to drop, experts say a second wave of COVID-19 is possible – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – As closure restrictions are eased, infectious disease experts emphasize that life will not return to normal anytime soon, and if cases begin to decline, a second wave of the virus is possible.

"It is definitely a concern every time you start having larger groups of people together in a shared space for extended periods of time," said Dr. Diana Cervantes, an infectious disease epidemiologist.

Cervantes said it is still important to stay alert and distance yourself socially and maintain good hygiene. She said this could lead to a decrease in cases in the summer months because the intense heat makes the virus less stable, but a second, larger wave of cases could follow.

"Especially in the fall, with other respiratory viruses, we tend to see an increase in the fall," he said.

She refers to the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

"We saw an increase in the summer, but the increase was much larger in the fall," he said. "Since this virus is constructed in the same way, it has the same type of structure as those viruses. We can assume that we can see a very similar pattern of increased transmission because the virus tends to be more stable once the weather begins to cool down and we see less moisture. "

She emphasizes the need for a vaccine to bring life back to normal. She points out that most of us are susceptible to this virus if we come in contact with it.

"We have no immunity against this virus," he said. "So that's definitely the momentum."