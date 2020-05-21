Facebook Workplace adds 2 million more paid users since October

Facebook's Workplace, its business-like Slack-like chat and collaboration tool, now has more than 5 million paid users, up from 3 million in October, Facebook announced today. That growth in users is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has required many people to rely more on software tools while working from home.

Many collaboration applications have also experienced growth since the pandemic. In March, Slack said it had surpassed more than 12.5 million concurrent users, for example, and that Microsoft teams reached 75 million daily active users in April, a jump of 70 percent from the previous month. However, those metrics indicate that both Slack and Teams have more users than Facebook's Workplace, even if they don't compare apples to apples, since Teams is included in Microsoft's broader business offerings and Slack has been around for much longer than Workplace. .

Facebook is also rolling out new Workplace features

There are also new features to be rolled out for Workplace, including a video conferencing service called Workplace Rooms, automatic six-language live captions for Workplace Live video, and the ability to use Portal TV for Workplace video calls.

Most of Facebook's workforce will be able to apply to work remotely permanently, the company announced today, and The edgeCasey Newton spoke to CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the decision. Facebook follows Twitter, Square, Spotify, Shopifyand Coinbase in creating a permanent work from home policy.