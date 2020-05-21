Faster Horses Music Festival Joins Michigan's List of Canceled Shows This Year – Up News Info Detroit

BROOKLYN, MI – Faster Horses Music Festival, the nationally-known country music festival held at Michigan International Speedway, will not take place in 2020 and has been rescheduled for July 16-18, 2021 with its lineup intact.

Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett will continue to headline the three-day event in 2021 and all passes previously purchased for this year's festival will be honored in 2021. Full refunds will also be offered for 30 days starting Thursday.

Jason Aldean at the 2018 Country Music Academy Awards

"We promised him this lineup and we will deliver it, along with the Summer Party, we just have to wait a year," organizers said in a statement.

Other artists slated to perform this year are also expected to return in 2021. Among them are Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Russell Dickerson, Gone West and Colbie Caillat, Riley Green, HARDY, Chris Lane, Tracy Lawrence, David Lee Murphy , Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Mitchell Tenpenny and DeeJay Silver.

Singer Luke Combs performs at CMA Fest 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Country Faster Horses Music Festival is the current ACM "Festival of the Year,quot;. It attracts over 40,000 country music fans every day in two stages.

