Floods in Mid-Michigan Environmental Impacts Unknown – Up News Info Detroit

The devastating effects of flooding from the Edenville Dam levee breakwater on Wednesday have led to the drainage of Lake Wixom. This flooding impacted the Lake Sanford dam downstream, causing its levee to rupture. Currently emptying, the result of all this is flood damage from the Edenville area to Midland. Including higher water levels in Saginaw and Bay City.

This is beginning to raise concerns about environmental impacts, due to the debris and the force of the water that swept through the houses, but also due to existing environmental cleanup efforts that have been ongoing.

Midland Michigan is the world headquarters of the Dow Chemical Corporation, which has a large chemical plant on the banks of the Tittabawassee River, downstream of Edenville and Sanford.

Dow Chemical has been in business since 1897 and is now a multi-billion dollar company with facilities in 30 countries. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Midland plant, during its more than 100-year history, produced more than 1,000 inorganic and organic chemicals. Dioxins and furans are by-products of chlorine-based products produced there throughout its history and have been released into the Tittabawassee River. The Tittabawassee feeds the Saginaw River and ultimately empties into Lake Huron through Saginaw Bay.

Those dioxin discharges settled downstream along the banks of the Tittabawassee River for 50 miles. In 2019, Dow Chemical settled a $ 77 million lawsuit with the State of Michigan and the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. EPA designated this area downstream of the Dow Chemical plant as a Superfund site. Cleanup efforts began in 2012 and are still ongoing in the Tri-City area.

Mid-Michigan has not seen a flood of this magnitude since 1986 when flood waters caused the Dow sewage system to drain into the Tittabawassee River. That flood also threatened houses along the Tittabawassee and Saginaw rivers. The Michigan National Guard was activated to assist the sandbag communities back then.

With these massive floods occurring recently through Mid-Michigan again, it is unclear how these waters will affect the Saginaw River Basin. EPA and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) are working to assess the situation. Detroit Free Press reports that recent floods have infiltrated Dow's containment ponds, but there are no reports of chemicals being released. Dow uses the stormwater ponds, and a brine system that Dow says isn't creating any threat to the environment. Dow reported via Twitter who are working with the Coast Guard to activate emergency plans.

Dow Chemical officials told Detroit Free Press: “The pond material that mixes with the flood waters does not create any threat to residents or environmental damage. No product launches have been reported. "

However, given the history of contamination in those river systems and ongoing environmental cleanup operations, the issue remains not only dioxin levels along the banks, but deposits buried in layers of silt along the bottom of the river. According to a 2017 Midland Daily News article, plans were being made to clean up parts of the Tittabawassee by dividing it into seven zones as part of the EPA Superfund site. This included not only work along the river banks, but also dredging operations at specific locations. Cleanup efforts along the Tittabawassee have been ongoing since 2012. The question remains: what have the flood waters done to affect this basin? A query was made to EGLE, but has not been returned at this time.

Starting May 20, EPA, along with EGLE, is coordinating cleanup efforts. Dow Chemical is required to assess whether any recontamination has occurred and whether the cleaning remedies completed to date have been damaged. EPA reports that a 2017 flood caused minimal damage to the Superfund site, and Dow made the necessary repairs.

