Former Auburn coach Pat Dye tests positive for coronavirus while hospitalized

Former Auburn soccer coach Pat Dye is expected to recover from kidney-related problems that sent him to the hospital, where the 80-year-old recently tested positive for the new coronavirus, his son told ESPN.

Pat Dye Jr. said his father's positive COVID-19 test "occurred several days ago during a routine precautionary test under his hospitalization for kidney-related problems," adding that Pat Dye Sr. "has essentially been asymptomatic for the virus. "

MORE: Tom Brady's New TB12 Product Criticized for Exploiting Fears of Coronavirus

Dye, who also served as Auburn's athletic director from 1981 to 1991 while coaching the Tigers soccer team from 1981 to 1992, has reportedly been living on his farm in Notesulga, Ala.

%MINIFYHTML51af504900bad4b267bf29a2e92d6ee613%

"We fully anticipate his discharge from the hospital in the coming days once his kidney function is stable," Pat Dye Jr. told ESPN about his father. "On behalf of my family, I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support for Dad and our family in reporting this news."

Pat Dye Sr., a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, compiled a 99-39-4 record in 12 seasons as Auburn football coach. Its success is why the Auburn football team now plays its home games at Pat Dye Field at the Jordan-Hare Stadium.