Fox Renews Serial Killer Drama for Season 2 – Up News Info

Expect more blood after Fox picked up the serial killer thriller Prodigal son for a second season

The network is likely to air the second season of the series, starring Michael Sheen and Tom Payne, mid-season, as a result of the COVID-19 production shutdown. The renewal comes after the network released its fall calendar last week and the renewal of The resident and Last man standing earlier this week.

Prodigal son, which was the second new script series of the season after 9-1-1: lone star, follows Malcolm Bright by Tom Payne, son of "The Surgeon," played by Sheen, who as a child was responsible for allowing the police to arrest his father. He has not seen his father in ten years after joining Quantico. Now a profiler, formerly with the FBI, until he was fired, and currently consulting with the New York Police Department, Bright is forced to confront his father after a serial killer imitates Whitly's murder methods. . He is drawn to constant contact with his father, as he must use Whitly's ideas to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and fight his own internal demons.

The show's first season, which also stars Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, and Frank Harts, ends with Bright unraveling the mystery of the girl in the box in a gruesome finale, aided by her sister, played by Sage.

Speaking to Up News Info about the season finale, creators and showrunners Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, who were "cautiously optimistic" about a renewal, said that if picked up, they would see more of the world through Young Jessica's eyes, Diamond Phillips & # 39; Gil and Sage & # 39; s Aisnley.

Sklaver said, "Everyone in Martin's life, the central idea of ​​this show is what would happen if your father were a serial killer, but I also love the idea of ​​what would happen if your husband was a murderer in So I think we are very blessed with Bellamy, Halston and Tom, this Whitly family, we can focus on many aspects of them and we know that our actors can meet such a high caliber that we really can't make any mistakes, hopefully.

The couple also scoffed at the idea of ​​bringing other guest actors into the villain role, as Dermot Mulroney saw it in the first season. “We love the idea of ​​bringing in actors and letting them explore these characters with us. Having great actors to play in our delightfully haunting world is something that makes this show so much fun to do, ”Fedak said.

Prodigal son It is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the show, and they are both executive producers, showrunners, and series writers. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive produced the pilot.

"Since the moment Prodigal son Released, fans have been captivated by the amazing performances delivered by Tom Payne and Michael Sheen as they come face to face in one of the most unique family relationships on television, "said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. Adding to these scorching dynamics is the equally compelling portrayals of Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage and the entire cast in a brilliant premiere season as told by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. We want to thank our friends Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. , and everyone at Warner Bros. Television for helping us make a series that left everyone wanting more, and we are thrilled to see Prodigal Son return for our 2020-21 roster. "

Watch a promotion for the second season below: