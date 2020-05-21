Gary Payton on Michael Jordan laughing at him: "You know he was hot,quot;

ESPN's documentary series "The Last Dance,quot; provided many viral moments, especially when director Jason Hehir presented Michael Jordan with an iPad.

Instead of asking Jordan about what a teammate or rival said, Hehir occasionally handed him a tablet with video footage from a previous interview. It was a clever move because it allowed viewers to see all the emotions on Jordan's face in real time.

In Episode 8, former SuperSonics guard Gary Payton, who fought Jordan and the Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals, described his defensive strategy against the six-time NBA champion. Payton said he was still trying to tire Jordan out, and "The Glove,quot; felt his physique "affect,quot; Jordan.

After hearing Payton's comments, Jordan couldn't help but laugh. A new meme was born.

"I had no problem with & # 39; The Glove & # 39 ;. I had no problem with Gary Payton," Jordan said.

Payton did not appreciate that answer, but understood it. On the "The Opinionated 7-footers,quot; podcast, the Hall of Fame member told Ryan Hollins and Brendan Haywood that he would expect no less from MJ.

"Oh you know it was hot," said Payton. "I was thinking of calling him at the time … But you know what, that's what I expect from Mike because he would have said the same thing. He would have said the same thing. You know me, B I'm not going to admit anything, man. I'm not going to admit it to someone who made me sleep or did nothing.

"I'll always tell you at any point in my career, no one gave me trouble except one person, and that's John Stockton for me. This is how the game works. I'm not mad at Mike because Mike didn't have too many games that nobody cheated on him. He was always dominant. But I think me and (former Pistons guard) Joe Dumars was a thorn in his side. I really think that. "

The in-game movie and statistics show Payton impacted Jordan's performance, but Chicago still won that series in six games. An intense competitor like Jordan would never credit an opponent after leaving with the Larry O & # 39; Brien trophy.

However, it is unfortunate that Payton has not complied and has approached Jordan. That conversation would have been very entertaining.

Could someone call these guys on a Zoom call and record everything?