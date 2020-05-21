GBI accuses a man who took a video of Ahmaud Arbery shooting with murder – Up News Info Tampa

GLYNN COUNTY, Georgia (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has just announced that they made another arrest in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on February 23, 2020.

Investigators say they arrested William "Roddie,quot; Bryan Jr, 50, and charged him with serious murder and a criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. They said they will search him at the Glynn County Jail.

Bryan is said to have taken a video during the Arbery shooting.

GBI officials said they are investigating the case in partnership with Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes' office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.