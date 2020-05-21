‘GH’, ‘Sesame Street’, Lead The View ’Lead – Up News Info

The venerable ABC soap General Hospital It leads all shows, and CBS and Amazon Prime Video top all networks in nominations for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were unveiled Thursday. The winners will be revealed on June 26 during a live virtual ceremony on CBS, returning the award show to broadcast in primetime for the first time since 2011.

General Hospital scored a total of 23 noms, beating rivals on NBC Days of our lives (22 noms) and CBS ’ Young and restless (21) and The daring and the pretty (13) Digital soaps followed, led by Netflix. Eastsiders and from Amazon Prime Studio City both with eight noms each.

The four soaps cast are for the honor of the top drama series, while Eastsiders and Studio City are joined by Amazon Prime After Forever, The Bay The series and Dark / Web in the best digital drama career.

CBS led all networks with 57 nominations, followed by Amazon with 55. Among newcomers, Apple TV + earned 17 noms for its programming, including its Ghostwriters, Helpersand Snoopy in space; while Facebook Watch took four noms in total, including two for Red Table Talk in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show and Host categories.

Among the talk shows, ABC The view outnumbered the nominees with eight, followed by Kelly Clarkson's show (7) The conversation (6) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show (5)

HBO Sesame Street and Apple TV + Ghost Writer scored the most number of noms children, with Sesame Street earning an additional seven for Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration. The last names included for the accommodation of Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Among the notable names for the awards, which honor outstanding achievements in television programming during the day: Danger! He directed all of the game shows with six names, including host Alex Trebek, who fights cancer.

Here are the top nominees for network and show, followed by the full list of names:

NETWORK NOMINATION

(2 or more)

CBS – 57

Amazon Prime Video: 55

SYNDICATED – 52

NBC – 43

Netflix – 40

ABC – 38

PBS – 28

Disney Junior – 25

Disney Channel – 23

Apple TV + – 17

HBO – 14

YouTube.com – 12

Food Network – 11

Nickelodeon – 11

Hulu – 7

Univision – 6

YouTube Originals – 5

Cartoon Network – 4

Facebook Watch – 4

UMC / Amazon Prime Video – 4

CNN in Spanish – 3

funnyordie.com – 3

Universal Kids – 3

OWN – 2

Popstar TV – 2

TV Recipe 2

rehearsalseries.com – 2

Travel Channel – 2

vimeo.com – 2

NOMINATIONS BY PROGRAM

(2 or more)

General Hospital – 23

Days of our lives – 22

The young and the restless – 21

The bold and the beautiful – 13

Eastsiders – 8

Ghostwriter – 8

Sesame Street – 8

Studio City – 8

The view – 8

Bay series – 7

DARK / WEB – 7

Elena of Avalor – 7

The Kelly Clarkson Show – 7

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure – 7

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration – 7

After Always – 6

Danger! – 6

Light as a feather – 6

The talk – 6

The Ellen DeGeneres Show – 5

El Gordo y la Flaca – 5

Helpsters – 5

A Holiday Meeting – 5

The Rocketeer – 5

Ask the StoryBots – 4

Carmen Sandiego – 4

Dino Dana – 4

Duck tales – 4

Family fight – 4

Issa Rae introduces King Esther – 4

Live with Kelly and Ryan – 4

93rd Annual Macy & # 39; s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 4

Odd Squad – 4

Price is correct – 4

This old house: 40th anniversary special – 4

Trinkets – 4

Tumble Leaf – 4

Greens from the big city – 3

Bronx SIU – 3

The Heart of Sergio Ramos – 3

The feelings – 3

GMA3 Strahan, Sara and Keke – 3

Green Eggs and Ham – 3

The Henry Ford Nation of Innovation – 3

Milk Street – 3

Muppet Babies – 3

Peanuts in space: secrets of Apollo 10-3

Puppy Dog Pals – 3

The real thing – 3

Rock the Park – 3

Tamron Hall – 3

Today Show with Hoda and Jenna – 3

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – 2

Archibald's Next Big Thing – 2

Articulated with Jim Cotter – 2

Contessa barefoot: cooking like a pro – 2

Batman: silence – 2

Big Hero 6: The Series – 2

You and Blue's Clues! – 2

Brainwashing by toons – 2

CBS Sunday Morning – 2

CBS this morning – 2

Disney Mickey Mouse – 2

The Dragon Prince – 2

Dragon Rescue Riders – 2

George to the rescue – 2

Giada entertains – 2

Good morning America – 2

I hate each other – 2

Just add magic – 2

Let's make a deal – 2

LOL: Last One Laughing – 2

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart – 2

Unstoppable Mission – 2

Striped Norman Pickles – 2

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin – 2

Red Table Talk – 2

The essay – 2

Reign of the Supermen -2

Returning the favor – 2

Spongebob – 2

30-minute meals – 2

Valerie's Home Cooking – 2

Vampirina – 2

Zimmern's List – 2



The complete list of nominees:

EXCEPTIONAL DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty

CBS

Days of our lives

NBC

General Hospital

A B C

The Young and the Restless

CBS

EXCELLENT DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After forever

Amazon Prime Video

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

DARK / WEB

Amazon Prime Video

Eastsiders

Netflix

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

EXCELLENT SERIES OF PRESCHOOL CHILDREN

You and Blue's Clues!

Nickelodeon

Dino Dana

Amazon Prime Video

Helpers

Apple TV +

Ryan's Mysterious Game Date

Nickelodeon

Sesame Street

HBO

EXCEPTIONAL SERIES FOR CHILDREN OR FAMILIES

Bunk

disney channel

Holly Hobbie

Hulu

Just add magic

Amazon Prime Video

Odd Squad

PBS

EXCELLENT ADULT ADULT PROGRAM

Alexa and Katie

Netflix

Inspectors

CBS

Light as a feather

Hulu

Shook

disney channel

Trinkets

Netflix

EXCEPTIONAL SHORT FORMAT CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

Muppet Babies: Play Date

Disney Junior

Mushrooms and the world forest

cartoon Network

Sesame Street in the communities: a place for you

YouTube.com

Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia

YouTube.com

Snoopy in space

Apple TV +

EXCELLENT ANIMATED SERIES FOR PRESCHOOL CHILDREN

Bubble Guppies

Nickelodeon

Doc McStuffins

Disney Junior

Floogals

Universal children

Striped Norman Pickles

Universal children

Vampirina

Disney Junior

EXCELLENT ANIMATED SERIES FOR KIDS

Arthur

PBS

Craig of the Creek

cartoon Network

The dragon prince

Netflix

The noisy house

Nickelodeon

Niko and the sword of light

Amazon Prime Video

Trolls: The beat continues!

Netflix

EXCEPTIONAL SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big City Greens: Green Christmas

disney channel

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Elena of Avalor: the inner magic

Disney Junior

The last children on earth

Netflix

Milo Murphy's Law

disney channel

EXCEPTIONAL EDUCATIONAL OR INFORMATION SERIES

Could you survive the cinema?

YouTube Originals

Deadly Engineering

Amazon Prime Video

I'm glad you asked

YouTube Originals

Unstoppable mission

CBS

SciGirls

PBS

EXCEPTIONAL CULINARY SERIES

Contessa barefoot: cooking like a pro

Food Network

Giada entertains

Food Network

Milk street

PBS

30-minute meals

Food Network

Valerie's home cooking

Food Network

SPECTACULAR GAME

Are you smarter than a fifth grader?

Nickelodeon

Double challenge

Nickelodeon

Family dispute

SYNDICATED

Danger!

SYNDICATED

The price is ok

CBS

EXCEPTIONAL LEGAL / LEGAL PROGRAM

Hot bench

SYNDICATED

Judge Judy

SYNDICATED

Judge Mathis

SYNDICATED

Lauren Lake Paternity Court

SYNDICATED

The people's court

SYNDICATED

EXCEPTIONAL LIFESTYLE SERIES

Ask this old house

PBS

George to the rescue

NBC

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali

OWN

Open house

NBC

This old house

PBS

EXCELLENT TRAVEL AND ADVENTURE PROGRAM

Jack Hanna Into the Wild

SYNDICATED

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin

SYNDICATED

Rock the park

SYNDICATED

Places to love by Samantha Brown

PBS

Zimmern's List

Travel channel

EXCEPTIONAL TOMORROW

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS

CBS this morning

CBS

Good morning america

A B C

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist

NBC

Today is the show

NBC

EXCEPTIONAL TOMORROW IN SPANISH

CNN Coffee

Cnn in Spanish

Wake up America

Univision

A new day

Telemundo

EXCEPTIONAL INFORMATION TALK

The 3rd hour of TODAY

NBC

Lightning lightning

SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk

Facebook Watch

Today Show with Hoda and Jenna

NBC

The view

A B C

EXCELLENT ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

SYNDICATED

GMA3 Strahan, Sara and Keke

A B C

Kelly Clarkson's show

SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan

SYNDICATED

The conversation

CBS

EXCEPTIONAL ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Destinations

Cnn in Spanish

The Heart of Sergio Ramos

Amazon Prime Video

The fat and the skinny

Univision

LOL: The last one laughing

Amazon Prime Video

Our world

Cnn in Spanish

SPECTACULAR ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Access Hollywood

SYNDICATED

ME! News

ME! Entertainment

Entertainment tonight

SYNDICATED

Extra

SYNDICATED

Inside Edition

SYNDICATED

EXCEPTIONAL SPECIAL CLASS SERIES

The day I chose my parents

A&E

Retro tech

YouTube Originals

Returning the favor

Facebook Watch

Sunday SuperSoul

OWN

welcome home

The CW

SPECIAL SPECIAL SPECIAL CLASS

Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day

NBC

I hate each other

Popstar TV

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

This old house: 40th anniversary special

PBS

The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute

CBS

EXCEPTIONAL SPECIAL CLASS – HARD SHORT FORMAT PROGRAM

Ally

Health line

The brave

Great great story

Peanuts in space: secrets of Apollo 10

Apple TV +

Ready Jet Cook

Food Network

Rewind nature

NationalGeographic.com

EXCEPTIONAL INTERACTIVE MEANS FOR A DAILY PROGRAM

You and Blue's Clues!

Nickelodeon

Danger!

SYNDICATED

Light as a feather

Hulu

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 360 ​​Live

NBC

Doodles and ink

PBS

PROMOTIONAL AD FOR DAYS TOPICAL

Days of our lives

"Flash Forward"

NBC

Dr phil

"Rodney Reed"

SYNDICATED

Danger!

"Danger! All Star Games"

SYNDICATED

Nick Jr Dog Patrol Ready, Race, Rescue

Trailer

Nickelodeon

Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas

"Launching"

Netflix

The Star Wars show

"Animals from Star Wars: The Trench Run"

YouTube.com

PROMOTIONAL AD DURING THE DAY – BRAND IMAGE CAMPAIGN – NETWORK OR PROGRAM

Archibald's next big thing

"Series launch"

Netflix

Disney hero team

A B C

Family dispute

"Pause"

SYNDICATED

Sesame Street

"50 memories: #ThisIsMyStreet Campaign"

YouTube.com

She-Ra and the princesses of power

"International Women's Day She-Ra 2019"

Digital launch

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MAIN ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane

General Hospital

A B C

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan

The daring and the pretty

CBS

Heather Tom as Katie Logan

The daring and the pretty

CBS

Maura West as Ava Jerome

General Hospital

A B C

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker

Days of our lives

NBC

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MAIN ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Rowin Amone as Esther

Issa Rae introduces King Esther

YouTube.com

Mary Beth Evans as Sara Garrett

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

Jade Harlow as Lianna Ramos

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

Cady Huffman as Lisa

After forever

Amazon Prime Video

Shanti Lowry as Yolanda Rodriguez

Bronx SIU

UMC / Amazon Prime Video

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MAIN ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan

General Hospital

A B C

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

The daring and the pretty

CBS

Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins / Ryan Chamberlain

General Hospital

A B C

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera

Days of our lives

NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott

The Young and the Restless

CBS

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MAIN ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Kristos Andrews as Pete Garrett

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

Alex Hurt as Adam

Essay

rehearsalseries.com

Brad James as Cameran Jr.

A divided house

UMC / Amazon Prime Video

Sean Kanan as Sam Stevens

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

Brian White as Jimmy Blue

Bronx SIU

UMC / Amazon Prime Video

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tamara Braun as Dr. Kim Nero

General Hospital

A B C

Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes

General Hospital

A B C

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams

Days of our lives

NBC

Christel Khalil as Lily Winters

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan

The daring and the pretty

CBS

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Tina Benko as Helen

Essay

rehearsalseries.com

Veanne Cox as Lenora

Indoor boys

vimeo.com

Patrika Darbo as Violet

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

Carolyn Hennesy as Gloria

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

Janet Hubert as Mignon

Issa Rae introduces King Esther

YouTube.com

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Mark GrossmanAdam Newman

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis

Days of our lives

NBC

Chandler Massey as Will Horton

Days of our lives

NBC

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

General Hospital

A B C

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis

Days of our lives

NBC

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Willam Belli as Douglas / Gomorrah Ray

Eastsiders

Netflix

Leith M. Burke as Derrick

Eastsiders

Netflix

Tristan Rogers as Doc

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

Lenny Wolpe as Carl

After forever

Amazon Prime Video

Gregory Zarian as Nate

Venice series

vimeo.com

EXCELLENT YOUNG PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady

Days of our lives

NBC

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait

General Hospital

A B C

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks

General Hospital

A B C

Thia Megia as Haley Chen

Days of our lives

NBC

EXCELLENT GUEST IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elissa Kapneck as Sasha

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Michael Knight as Martin Gray

General Hospital

A B C

Eva LaRue as Celeste Rosales

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Jeffrey Vincent Parise as Simon Black

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Chrishell Stause as Jordan Ridgeway

Days of our lives

NBC

EXCELLENT GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Rene Heger as Zack Sullivan

DARK / WEB

Amazon Prime Video

Mary Beth Peil as Helen

After forever

Amazon Prime Video

Scott Turner Schofield as Max

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

Lin Shaye as Diane

Eastsiders

Netflix

Graham Sibley as Zack

DARK / WEB

Amazon Prime Video

EXCELLENT MAIN PERFORMANCE IN A DAILY PROGRAM

Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Lefty the Salesman, Don Music

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

Liana Liberato as McKenna Brady

Light as a feather

Hulu

Damian Toofeek Raven as Chadwick Williams

The Chadwick Journals, Season 3: Pray

Amazon Prime Video

Jordan Rodrigues as Trey Emory

Light as a feather

Hulu

Brianne Tju as Alex Portnoy

Light as a feather

Hulu

EXCELLENT LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN THE DAILY PROGRAM

Maria Bamford as Dr. Pat the Mad Scientist

Ask the StoryBots

Netflix

Bill Cobbs as Mr. Hendrickson

Dino Dana

Amazon Prime Video

Kathleen Gati as Connie Hunter

A mermaid for christmas

Amazon Prime Video

Alice Kremelberg as Kat

The feelings

YouTube.com

Sara Ramirez as S

The feelings

YouTube.com

EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Paget Brewster as Della Duck

Duck tales

disney channel

Marieve Herington as Tilly Green

Greens from the big city

disney channel

Chris Houghton as Cricket Green

Greens from the big city

disney channel

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob

Sponge Bob Square Pants

Nickelodeon

Parker Simmons as Mao Mao

Mao Mao: heroes of the pure heart

cartoon Network

EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Fozzie, Bunsen, Robin, Mr. Statler

Muppet Babies

Disney Junior

Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Beaker, Chef

Muppet Babies

Disney Junior

Maurice LaMarche as Sylvester Slapdash

The rocket

Disney Junior

Kevin Michael Richardson as King Topher

Puppy Dog Pals

Disney Junior

Christian Simon as Freddy

T.O.T.S

Disney Junior

EXCEPTIONAL CULINARY HOSTEL

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie's home cooking

Food Network

Frankie Celenza

Fight foods

Taste done

Giada De Laurentiis

Giada entertains

Food Network

Ina Garten

Contessa barefoot: cooking like a pro

Food Network

Lightning lightning

30-minute meals

Food Network

EXCELLENT TALENT DURING A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM

Karina Banda

The fat and the skinny

Univision

Tanya Charry

The fat and the skinny

Univision

Eugenio Derbez

LOL: The last one laughing

Amazon Prime Video

Oscar Petit

The fat and the skinny

Univision

Gelena Solano

The fat and the skinny

Univision

EXCELLENT GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady

Let's make a Deal

CBS

Steve Harvey

Family dispute

SYNDICATED

Alfonso Ribeiro

Capture 21

Game Show Network

Pat sajak

Wheel of Fortune

SYNDICATED

Alex Trebek

Danger!

SYNDICATED

EXCEPTIONAL HOST FOR A DAILY PROGRAM

Jeff Corwin

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin

SYNDICATED

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

Mo Rocca and Alie Ward

The Henry Ford Nation of Innovation

CBS

Mike Rowe

Returning the favor

Facebook Watch

Andrew Zimmern

Zimmern's List

Travel channel

EXCELLENT SHOW HOST INFORMATION SPEAKER

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman and Ana Navarro

The view

A B C

Tamron hall

Tamron hall

SYNDICATED

Larry king

Larry king now

Pray tv

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

Today Show with Hoda and Jenna

NBC

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris

Red Table Talk

Facebook Watch

EXCELLENT ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOST HOST

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer

GMA3 Strahan, Sara and Keke

A B C

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson's show

SYNDICATED

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

Live with Kelly and Ryan

SYNDICATED

Maury Povich

Maury

SYNDICATED

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond

The conversation

CBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty

CBS

Days of our lives

NBC

General Hospital

A B C

The Young and the Restless

CBS

EXCEPTIONAL WRITING EQUIPMENT FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After forever

Amazon Prime Video

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

Eastsiders

Netflix

Issa Rae introduces King Esther

YouTube.com

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Ask the StoryBots

Netflix

Daniel Tiger's neighborhood

PBS

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

Nature cat

PBS

The rocket

Disney Junior

Fall Leaf

Amazon Prime Video

EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Greens from the big city

disney channel

Big Hero 6: The series

disney channel

Duck tales

disney channel

Green Eggs with ham

Netflix

Rapunzel's tangled adventure

disney channel

EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR A PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN OR ADULTS

Loose rein

Netflix

Ghost Writer

Apple TV +

Helpers

Apple TV +

Sesame Street

HBO

Trinkets

Netflix

EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR A SPECIAL CLASS SERIES

Brainwashing by toons

funnyordie.com

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

SYNDICATED

The Henry Ford Nation of Innovation

CBS

Peanuts in space: secrets of Apollo 10

Apple TV +

Rock the park

SYNDICATED

EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR A SPECIAL SPECIAL CLASS

Mental field: What is the scariest thing?

YouTube Originals

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

This old house: 40th anniversary special

PBS

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2019

IFC

The 2019 Rose Parade with Cord & Tish

funnyordie.com

EXCEPTIONAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty

CBS

Days of our lives

NBC

General Hospital

A B C

The Young and the Restless

CBS

EXCEPTIONAL MANAGEMENT TEAM FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

Bronx SIU

UMC / Amazon Prime Video

DARK / WEB

Amazon Prime Video

Issa Rae introduces King Esther

YouTube.com

Studio City

Amazon Prime Video

EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Ask the StoryBots

Netflix

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

Muppet Babies

Disney Junior

Striped Norman Pickles

Universal children

True and the Rainbow Kingdom

Netflix

Fall Leaf

Amazon Prime Video

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

PBS

EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Amazon Prime Video

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Disney Mickey Mouse

disney channel

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Fate

Amazon Prime Video

Rapunzel's tangled adventure

disney channel

EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR A PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN OR ADULTS

Ghost Writer

Apple TV +

Light as a feather

Hulu

Puppy Academy

disney channel

Sesame Street

HBO

Trinkets

Netflix

EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR A SINGLE CHAMBER DAILY PROGRAM

1st look

NBC

George to the rescue

NBC

Giada in Italy: Capri

Food Network

Katie Parla's Rome!

TV recipe

Travel with Darley

PBS

Vera's Latin America: Panama

TV recipe

EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR A MULTIPLE DAY CAMERA PROGRAM

The United States Test Kitchen

PBS

Cook Country

PBS

Milk street

PBS

Nick Stellino Storyteller in kitchen 2

PBS

Trisha's Southern Kitchen

Food Network

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

SYNDICATED

GMA3 Strahan, Sara and Keke

A B C

Good morning america

A B C

Kelly Clarkson's show

SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan

SYNDICATED

Today Show with Hoda and Jenna

NBC

EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR A GAME SHOW

Danger!

SYNDICATED

Let's make a Deal

CBS

The price is ok

CBS

EXCEPTIONAL SPECIAL DIRECTIVE CLASS

I hate each other

Popstar TV

Heroes hearts

SYNDICATED

A vacation gathering

NBC

Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day

NBC

Stonewall OutLoud

YouTube Originals

This old house: 40th anniversary special

PBS

Working in the theater

AmericanTheatreWing.org

EXCELLENT MUSICAL DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES

DARK / WEB

Amazon Prime Video

Days of our lives

NBC

Pillow talk

YouTube.com

The Young and the Restless

CBS

EXCEPTIONAL MUSICAL DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

The dragon prince

Netflix

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

Ninjago: Spinjitzu Masters

Netflix

Rapunzel's tangled adventure

disney channel

Tom and Jerry's show

Boomerang

EXCEPTIONAL ORIGINAL SONG

"The bad boys?"

Brainwashing by toons

funnyordie.com

"Everything changed"

The feelings

YouTube.com

"North Star"

General Hospital

A B C

"A Carol on Vacation – The Holidays Are Here"

Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC

"Hooray! We're on our way!"

Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC

EXCEPTIONAL ORIGINAL SONG IN A PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN, YOUNG ADULTS OR ANIMATES

"I'm going to be fine"

Big Hero 6: The series

disney channel

"Never go"

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

"As you go"

The lion guard

Disney Junior

"Waiting on the wings"

Rapunzel's tangled adventure

disney channel

"The Vampire Opera"

Vampirina

Disney Junior

FEATURED CASTING FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty

CBS

Days of our lives

NBC

Eastsiders

Netflix

General Hospital

A B C

The Young and the Restless

CBS

EXCEPTIONAL CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED OR SPECIAL SERIES

Archibald's next big thing

Netflix

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

Green Eggs with ham

Netflix

Puppy Dog Pals

Disney Junior

Rapunzel's tangled adventure

disney channel

MAIN TITLE HIGHLIGHTS AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Boom bust

RT America

DARK / WEB

Amazon Prime Video

The Heart of Sergio Ramos

Amazon Prime Video

Ghost Writer

Apple TV +

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

MAIN TITLE FEATURED FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Wonder and Squirrel

The big house

Nickelodeon

Green Eggs with ham

Netflix

Rapunzel's tangled adventure

disney channel

The rocket

Disney Junior

EXCEPTIONAL LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty

CBS

DARK / WEB

Amazon Prime Video

Days of our lives

NBC

General Hospital

A B C

The Young and the Restless

CBS

EXCEPTIONAL LIGHTING DIRECTION

Ghost Writer

Apple TV +

A vacation gathering

NBC

Kelly Clarkson's show

SYNDICATED

Sesame Street

HBO

The view

A B C

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty

CBS

Days of our lives

NBC

General Hospital

A B C

The Young and the Restless

CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM

CBS this morning

CBS

Disney Parks Magic Christmas Day Parade

A B C

Kelly Clarkson's show

SYNDICATED

The price is ok

CBS

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

The view

A B C

EXCEPTIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ghost Writer

Apple TV +

A vacation gathering

NBC

Just add magic

Amazon Prime Video

The square root

squarerootseries.com

Fall Leaf

Amazon Prime Video

EXCELLENT EDITION OF A SIMPLE CAMERA

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS

Apple TV + helpers

MTV News Presents: White Supremacy MTV

Destroyed my life

Odd Squad PBS

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 Apple TV +

Rock the Park SYNDICATED

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special PBS

EXCELLENT MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITION FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty

CBS

Days of our lives

NBC

General Hospital

A B C

The Young and the Restless

CBS

EXCELLENT MULTIPLE CHAMBER EDITION

Articulate with Jim Cotter

PBS

Consumer 101

NBC

Milk street

PBS

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration

HBO

The view

A B C

EXCELLENT EDITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Disney Mickey Mouse

disney channel

Duck tales

disney channel

Mao Mao: heroes of the pure heart

cartoon Network

Pinky Malinky

Netflix

Rapunzel's tangled adventure

disney channel

EXCELLENT LIVE AND DIRECT TO THE TAPE SOUND MIX FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty

CBS

Days of our lives

NBC

General Hospital

A B C

The Young and the Restless

CBS

BEST LIVE AND DIRECT TO THE TAPE SOUND MIX

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

SYNDICATED

Family dispute

SYNDICATED

Kelly Clarkson's show

SYNDICATED

The price is ok

CBS

The conversation

CBS

EXCEPTIONAL SOUND MIX

Articulate with Jim Cotter

PBS

Beyond your backyard

PBS

The Henry Ford Nation of Innovation

CBS

A vacation gathering

NBC

Unstoppable mission

CBS

Sesame Street

HBO

EXCEPTIONAL SOUND MIXING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Batman: silence

Amazon Prime Video

DC Showcase: Death

WarnerBrothers.com

Lego DC Batman: Family Matters

Amazon Prime Video

Reign of the supermen

Amazon Prime Video

Sponge Bob Square Pants

Nickelodeon

BEST ENHANCED SOUND FOR AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Dragon Rescue Riders

Netflix

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

Come on Luna!

PBS Kids

The rocket

Disney Junior

Fall Leaf

Amazon Prime Video

EXCELLENT SOUND EDITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Dino Dana

Amazon Prime Video

The Heart of Sergio Ramos

Amazon Prime Video

Ghost Writer

Apple TV +

Odd Squad

PBS

Trinkets

Netflix

EXCELLENT SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Batman: silence

Amazon Prime Video

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Duck tales

disney channel

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

Netflix

Reign of the supermen

Amazon Prime Video

Tales of Arcadia: 3 Below

Netflix

EXCELLENT SOUND EDITION FOR AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Ask the StoryBots

Netflix

Dragon Rescue Riders

Netflix

Elena of Avalor

Disney Junior

Puppy Dog Pals

Disney Junior

The rocket

Disney Junior

EXCEPTIONAL ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION / STAGE DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After forever

Amazon Prime Video

Days of our lives

NBC

General Hospital

A B C

The Young and the Restless

CBS

EXCEPTIONAL ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION / STAGE DESIGN

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

SYNDICATED

A vacation gathering

NBC

Kelly Clarkson's show

SYNDICATED

Sesame Street

HBO

The view

A B C

EXCEPTIONAL COSTUME DESIGN FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES

The Bay The Series

Amazon Prime Video

The daring and the pretty

CBS

Eastsiders

Netflix

General Hospital

A B C

The Young and the Restless

CBS

EXCEPTIONAL COSTUME DESIGN / DESIGN

Ghost Writer

Apple TV +

Helpers

Apple TV +

No good nick

Netflix

The real

SYNDICATED

The conversation

CBS

Tamron hall

SYNDICATED

EXCELLENT HAIRDRESSING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Days of our lives

NBC

General Hospital

A B C

The Young and the Restless

CBS

EXCEPTIONAL HAIRDRESSING

Home and family

Distinctive channel

Danger!

SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan

SYNDICATED

The real

SYNDICATED

The conversation

CBS

The view

A B C

EXCELLENT MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Days of our lives

NBC

General Hospital

A B C

The Young and the Restless

CBS

Exceptional makeup

Eastsiders

Netflix

The real

SYNDICATED

The conversation

CBS

Tamron hall

SYNDICATED

The view

A B C

EXCELLENT SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUME, MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING

Dino Dana

Amazon Prime Video

Ghost Writer

Apple TV +

Helpers

Apple TV +

Odd Squad

PBS

Sesame Street

HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT HIGHLIGHTED IN ANIMATION

