‘GH’, ‘Sesame Street’, Lead The View ’Lead – Up News Info

The venerable ABC soap General Hospital It leads all shows, and CBS and Amazon Prime Video top all networks in nominations for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were unveiled Thursday. The winners will be revealed on June 26 during a live virtual ceremony on CBS, returning the award show to broadcast in primetime for the first time since 2011.

General Hospital scored a total of 23 noms, beating rivals on NBC Days of our lives (22 noms) and CBS ’ Young and restless (21) and The daring and the pretty (13) Digital soaps followed, led by Netflix. Eastsiders and from Amazon Prime Studio City both with eight noms each.

The four soaps cast are for the honor of the top drama series, while Eastsiders and Studio City are joined by Amazon Prime After Forever, The Bay The series and Dark / Web in the best digital drama career.

CBS led all networks with 57 nominations, followed by Amazon with 55. Among newcomers, Apple TV + earned 17 noms for its programming, including its Ghostwriters, Helpersand Snoopy in space; while Facebook Watch took four noms in total, including two for Red Table Talk in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show and Host categories.

Among the talk shows, ABC The view outnumbered the nominees with eight, followed by Kelly Clarkson's show (7) The conversation (6) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show (5)

HBO Sesame Street and Apple TV + Ghost Writer scored the most number of noms children, with Sesame Street earning an additional seven for Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration. The last names included for the accommodation of Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Among the notable names for the awards, which honor outstanding achievements in television programming during the day: Danger! He directed all of the game shows with six names, including host Alex Trebek, who fights cancer.

Here are the top nominees for network and show, followed by the full list of names:

NETWORK NOMINATION
(2 or more)

CBS – 57
Amazon Prime Video: 55
SYNDICATED – 52
NBC – 43
Netflix – 40
ABC – 38
PBS – 28
Disney Junior – 25
Disney Channel – 23
Apple TV + – 17
HBO – 14
YouTube.com – 12
Food Network – 11
Nickelodeon – 11
Hulu – 7
Univision – 6
YouTube Originals – 5
Cartoon Network – 4
Facebook Watch – 4
UMC / Amazon Prime Video – 4
CNN in Spanish – 3
funnyordie.com – 3
Universal Kids – 3
OWN – 2
Popstar TV – 2
TV Recipe 2
rehearsalseries.com – 2
Travel Channel – 2
vimeo.com – 2

NOMINATIONS BY PROGRAM
(2 or more)

General Hospital – 23
Days of our lives – 22
The young and the restless – 21
The bold and the beautiful – 13
Eastsiders – 8
Ghostwriter – 8
Sesame Street – 8
Studio City – 8
The view – 8
Bay series – 7
DARK / WEB – 7
Elena of Avalor – 7
The Kelly Clarkson Show – 7
Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure – 7
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration – 7
After Always – 6
Danger! – 6
Light as a feather – 6
The talk – 6
The Ellen DeGeneres Show – 5
El Gordo y la Flaca – 5
Helpsters – 5
A Holiday Meeting – 5
The Rocketeer – 5
Ask the StoryBots – 4
Carmen Sandiego – 4
Dino Dana – 4
Duck tales – 4
Family fight – 4
Issa Rae introduces King Esther – 4
Live with Kelly and Ryan – 4
93rd Annual Macy & # 39; s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 4
Odd Squad – 4
Price is correct – 4
This old house: 40th anniversary special – 4
Trinkets – 4
Tumble Leaf – 4
Greens from the big city – 3
Bronx SIU – 3
The Heart of Sergio Ramos – 3
The feelings – 3
GMA3 Strahan, Sara and Keke – 3
Green Eggs and Ham – 3
The Henry Ford Nation of Innovation – 3
Milk Street – 3
Muppet Babies – 3
Peanuts in space: secrets of Apollo 10-3
Puppy Dog Pals – 3
The real thing – 3
Rock the Park – 3
Tamron Hall – 3
Today Show with Hoda and Jenna – 3
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – 2
Archibald's Next Big Thing – 2
Articulated with Jim Cotter – 2
Contessa barefoot: cooking like a pro – 2
Batman: silence – 2
Big Hero 6: The Series – 2
You and Blue's Clues! – 2
Brainwashing by toons – 2
CBS Sunday Morning – 2
CBS this morning – 2
Disney Mickey Mouse – 2
The Dragon Prince – 2
Dragon Rescue Riders – 2
George to the rescue – 2
Giada entertains – 2
Good morning America – 2
I hate each other – 2
Just add magic – 2
Let's make a deal – 2
LOL: Last One Laughing – 2
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart – 2
Unstoppable Mission – 2
Striped Norman Pickles – 2
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin – 2
Red Table Talk – 2
The essay – 2
Reign of the Supermen -2
Returning the favor – 2
Spongebob – 2
30-minute meals – 2
Valerie's Home Cooking – 2
Vampirina – 2
Zimmern's List – 2

The complete list of nominees:

EXCEPTIONAL DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty
CBS

Days of our lives
NBC

General Hospital
A B C

The Young and the Restless
CBS

EXCELLENT DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After forever
Amazon Prime Video

The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video

Eastsiders
Netflix

Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

EXCELLENT SERIES OF PRESCHOOL CHILDREN

You and Blue's Clues!
Nickelodeon

Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video

Helpers
Apple TV +

Ryan's Mysterious Game Date
Nickelodeon

Sesame Street
HBO

EXCEPTIONAL SERIES FOR CHILDREN OR FAMILIES

Bunk
disney channel

Holly Hobbie
Hulu

Just add magic
Amazon Prime Video

Odd Squad
PBS

EXCELLENT ADULT ADULT PROGRAM

Alexa and Katie
Netflix

Inspectors
CBS

Light as a feather
Hulu

Shook
disney channel

Trinkets
Netflix

EXCEPTIONAL SHORT FORMAT CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

Muppet Babies: Play Date
Disney Junior

Mushrooms and the world forest
cartoon Network

Sesame Street in the communities: a place for you
YouTube.com

Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia
YouTube.com

Snoopy in space
Apple TV +

EXCELLENT ANIMATED SERIES FOR PRESCHOOL CHILDREN

Bubble Guppies
Nickelodeon

Doc McStuffins
Disney Junior

Floogals
Universal children

Striped Norman Pickles
Universal children

Vampirina
Disney Junior

EXCELLENT ANIMATED SERIES FOR KIDS

Arthur
PBS

Craig of the Creek
cartoon Network

The dragon prince
Netflix

The noisy house
Nickelodeon

Niko and the sword of light
Amazon Prime Video

Trolls: The beat continues!
Netflix

EXCEPTIONAL SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big City Greens: Green Christmas
disney channel

Carmen Sandiego
Netflix

Elena of Avalor: the inner magic
Disney Junior

The last children on earth
Netflix

Milo Murphy's Law
disney channel

EXCEPTIONAL EDUCATIONAL OR INFORMATION SERIES

Could you survive the cinema?
YouTube Originals

Deadly Engineering
Amazon Prime Video

I'm glad you asked
YouTube Originals

Unstoppable mission
CBS

SciGirls
PBS

EXCEPTIONAL CULINARY SERIES

Contessa barefoot: cooking like a pro
Food Network

Giada entertains
Food Network

Milk street
PBS

30-minute meals
Food Network

Valerie's home cooking
Food Network

SPECTACULAR GAME

Are you smarter than a fifth grader?
Nickelodeon

Double challenge
Nickelodeon

Family dispute
SYNDICATED

Danger!
SYNDICATED

The price is ok
CBS

EXCEPTIONAL LEGAL / LEGAL PROGRAM

Hot bench
SYNDICATED

Judge Judy
SYNDICATED

Judge Mathis
SYNDICATED

Lauren Lake Paternity Court
SYNDICATED

The people's court
SYNDICATED

EXCEPTIONAL LIFESTYLE SERIES

Ask this old house
PBS

George to the rescue
NBC

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali
OWN

Open house
NBC

This old house
PBS

EXCELLENT TRAVEL AND ADVENTURE PROGRAM

Jack Hanna Into the Wild
SYNDICATED

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
SYNDICATED

Rock the park
SYNDICATED

Places to love by Samantha Brown
PBS

Zimmern's List
Travel channel

EXCEPTIONAL TOMORROW

CBS Sunday Morning
CBS

CBS this morning
CBS

Good morning america
A B C

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
NBC

Today is the show
NBC

EXCEPTIONAL TOMORROW IN SPANISH

CNN Coffee
Cnn in Spanish

Wake up America
Univision

A new day
Telemundo

EXCEPTIONAL INFORMATION TALK

The 3rd hour of TODAY
NBC

Lightning lightning
SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk
Facebook Watch

Today Show with Hoda and Jenna
NBC

The view
A B C

EXCELLENT ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED

GMA3 Strahan, Sara and Keke
A B C

Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED

The conversation
CBS

EXCEPTIONAL ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Destinations
Cnn in Spanish

The Heart of Sergio Ramos
Amazon Prime Video

The fat and the skinny
Univision

LOL: The last one laughing
Amazon Prime Video

Our world
Cnn in Spanish

SPECTACULAR ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Access Hollywood
SYNDICATED

ME! News
ME! Entertainment

Entertainment tonight
SYNDICATED

Extra
SYNDICATED

Inside Edition
SYNDICATED

EXCEPTIONAL SPECIAL CLASS SERIES

The day I chose my parents
A&E

Retro tech
YouTube Originals

Returning the favor
Facebook Watch

Sunday SuperSoul
OWN

welcome home
The CW

SPECIAL SPECIAL SPECIAL CLASS

Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day
NBC

I hate each other
Popstar TV

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

This old house: 40th anniversary special
PBS

The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute
CBS

EXCEPTIONAL SPECIAL CLASS – HARD SHORT FORMAT PROGRAM

Ally
Health line

The brave
Great great story

Peanuts in space: secrets of Apollo 10
Apple TV +

Ready Jet Cook
Food Network

Rewind nature
NationalGeographic.com

EXCEPTIONAL INTERACTIVE MEANS FOR A DAILY PROGRAM

You and Blue's Clues!
Nickelodeon

Danger!
SYNDICATED

Light as a feather
Hulu

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 360 ​​Live
NBC

Doodles and ink
PBS

PROMOTIONAL AD FOR DAYS TOPICAL

Days of our lives
"Flash Forward"
NBC

Dr phil
"Rodney Reed"
SYNDICATED

Danger!
"Danger! All Star Games"
SYNDICATED

Nick Jr Dog Patrol Ready, Race, Rescue
Trailer
Nickelodeon

Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas
"Launching"
Netflix

The Star Wars show
"Animals from Star Wars: The Trench Run"
YouTube.com

PROMOTIONAL AD DURING THE DAY – BRAND IMAGE CAMPAIGN – NETWORK OR PROGRAM

Archibald's next big thing
"Series launch"
Netflix

Disney hero team
A B C

Family dispute
"Pause"
SYNDICATED

Sesame Street
"50 memories: #ThisIsMyStreet Campaign"
YouTube.com

She-Ra and the princesses of power
"International Women's Day She-Ra 2019"
Digital launch

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MAIN ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
General Hospital
A B C

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan
The daring and the pretty
CBS

Heather Tom as Katie Logan
The daring and the pretty
CBS

Maura West as Ava Jerome
General Hospital
A B C

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker
Days of our lives
NBC

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MAIN ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Rowin Amone as Esther
Issa Rae introduces King Esther
YouTube.com

Mary Beth Evans as Sara Garrett
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

Jade Harlow as Lianna Ramos
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

Cady Huffman as Lisa
After forever
Amazon Prime Video

Shanti Lowry as Yolanda Rodriguez
Bronx SIU
UMC / Amazon Prime Video

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MAIN ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
General Hospital
A B C

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The daring and the pretty
CBS

Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins / Ryan Chamberlain
General Hospital
A B C

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera
Days of our lives
NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott
The Young and the Restless
CBS

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MAIN ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Kristos Andrews as Pete Garrett
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

Alex Hurt as Adam
Essay
rehearsalseries.com

Brad James as Cameran Jr.
A divided house
UMC / Amazon Prime Video

Sean Kanan as Sam Stevens
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

Brian White as Jimmy Blue
Bronx SIU
UMC / Amazon Prime Video

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tamara Braun as Dr. Kim Nero
General Hospital
A B C

Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes
General Hospital
A B C

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams
Days of our lives
NBC

Christel Khalil as Lily Winters
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan
The daring and the pretty
CBS

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Tina Benko as Helen
Essay
rehearsalseries.com

Veanne Cox as Lenora
Indoor boys
vimeo.com

Patrika Darbo as Violet
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

Carolyn Hennesy as Gloria
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

Janet Hubert as Mignon
Issa Rae introduces King Esther
YouTube.com

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Mark GrossmanAdam Newman
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of our lives
NBC

Chandler Massey as Will Horton
Days of our lives
NBC

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine
General Hospital
A B C

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis
Days of our lives
NBC

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Willam Belli as Douglas / Gomorrah Ray
Eastsiders
Netflix

Leith M. Burke as Derrick
Eastsiders
Netflix

Tristan Rogers as Doc
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

Lenny Wolpe as Carl
After forever
Amazon Prime Video

Gregory Zarian as Nate
Venice series
vimeo.com

EXCELLENT YOUNG PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady
Days of our lives
NBC

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait
General Hospital
A B C

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks
General Hospital
A B C

Thia Megia as Haley Chen
Days of our lives
NBC

EXCELLENT GUEST IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elissa Kapneck as Sasha
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Michael Knight as Martin Gray
General Hospital
A B C

Eva LaRue as Celeste Rosales
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Jeffrey Vincent Parise as Simon Black
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Chrishell Stause as Jordan Ridgeway
Days of our lives
NBC

EXCELLENT GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Rene Heger as Zack Sullivan
DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video

Mary Beth Peil as Helen
After forever
Amazon Prime Video

Scott Turner Schofield as Max
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

Lin Shaye as Diane
Eastsiders
Netflix

Graham Sibley as Zack
DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video

EXCELLENT MAIN PERFORMANCE IN A DAILY PROGRAM

Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Lefty the Salesman, Don Music
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

Liana Liberato as McKenna Brady
Light as a feather
Hulu

Damian Toofeek Raven as Chadwick Williams
The Chadwick Journals, Season 3: Pray
Amazon Prime Video

Jordan Rodrigues as Trey Emory
Light as a feather
Hulu

Brianne Tju as Alex Portnoy
Light as a feather
Hulu

EXCELLENT LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN THE DAILY PROGRAM

Maria Bamford as Dr. Pat the Mad Scientist
Ask the StoryBots
Netflix

Bill Cobbs as Mr. Hendrickson
Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video

Kathleen Gati as Connie Hunter
A mermaid for christmas
Amazon Prime Video

Alice Kremelberg as Kat
The feelings
YouTube.com

Sara Ramirez as S
The feelings
YouTube.com

EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Paget Brewster as Della Duck
Duck tales
disney channel

Marieve Herington as Tilly Green
Greens from the big city
disney channel

Chris Houghton as Cricket Green
Greens from the big city
disney channel

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob
Sponge Bob Square Pants
Nickelodeon

Parker Simmons as Mao Mao
Mao Mao: heroes of the pure heart
cartoon Network

EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Fozzie, Bunsen, Robin, Mr. Statler
Muppet Babies
Disney Junior

Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Beaker, Chef
Muppet Babies
Disney Junior

Maurice LaMarche as Sylvester Slapdash
The rocket
Disney Junior

Kevin Michael Richardson as King Topher
Puppy Dog Pals
Disney Junior

Christian Simon as Freddy
T.O.T.S
Disney Junior

EXCEPTIONAL CULINARY HOSTEL

Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie's home cooking
Food Network

Frankie Celenza
Fight foods
Taste done

Giada De Laurentiis
Giada entertains
Food Network

Ina Garten
Contessa barefoot: cooking like a pro
Food Network

Lightning lightning
30-minute meals
Food Network

EXCELLENT TALENT DURING A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM

Karina Banda
The fat and the skinny
Univision

Tanya Charry
The fat and the skinny
Univision

Eugenio Derbez
LOL: The last one laughing
Amazon Prime Video

Oscar Petit
The fat and the skinny
Univision

Gelena Solano
The fat and the skinny
Univision

EXCELLENT GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady
Let's make a Deal
CBS

Steve Harvey
Family dispute
SYNDICATED

Alfonso Ribeiro
Capture 21
Game Show Network

Pat sajak
Wheel of Fortune
SYNDICATED

Alex Trebek
Danger!
SYNDICATED

EXCEPTIONAL HOST FOR A DAILY PROGRAM

Jeff Corwin
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
SYNDICATED

Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

Mo Rocca and Alie Ward
The Henry Ford Nation of Innovation
CBS

Mike Rowe
Returning the favor
Facebook Watch

Andrew Zimmern
Zimmern's List
Travel channel

EXCELLENT SHOW HOST INFORMATION SPEAKER

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman and Ana Navarro
The view
A B C

Tamron hall
Tamron hall
SYNDICATED

Larry king
Larry king now
Pray tv

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager
Today Show with Hoda and Jenna
NBC

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris
Red Table Talk
Facebook Watch

EXCELLENT ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOST HOST

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer
GMA3 Strahan, Sara and Keke
A B C

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED

Maury Povich
Maury
SYNDICATED

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond
The conversation
CBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty
CBS

Days of our lives
NBC

General Hospital
A B C

The Young and the Restless
CBS

EXCEPTIONAL WRITING EQUIPMENT FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After forever
Amazon Prime Video

The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

Eastsiders
Netflix

Issa Rae introduces King Esther
YouTube.com

Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Ask the StoryBots
Netflix

Daniel Tiger's neighborhood
PBS

Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

Nature cat
PBS

The rocket
Disney Junior

Fall Leaf
Amazon Prime Video

EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Greens from the big city
disney channel

Big Hero 6: The series
disney channel

Duck tales
disney channel

Green Eggs with ham
Netflix

Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel

EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR A PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN OR ADULTS

Loose rein
Netflix

Ghost Writer
Apple TV +

Helpers
Apple TV +

Sesame Street
HBO

Trinkets
Netflix

EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR A SPECIAL CLASS SERIES

Brainwashing by toons
funnyordie.com

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED

The Henry Ford Nation of Innovation
CBS

Peanuts in space: secrets of Apollo 10
Apple TV +

Rock the park
SYNDICATED

EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR A SPECIAL SPECIAL CLASS

Mental field: What is the scariest thing?
YouTube Originals

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

This old house: 40th anniversary special
PBS

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2019
IFC

The 2019 Rose Parade with Cord & Tish
funnyordie.com

EXCEPTIONAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty
CBS

Days of our lives
NBC

General Hospital
A B C

The Young and the Restless
CBS

EXCEPTIONAL MANAGEMENT TEAM FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

Bronx SIU
UMC / Amazon Prime Video

DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video

Issa Rae introduces King Esther
YouTube.com

Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Ask the StoryBots
Netflix

Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

Muppet Babies
Disney Junior

Striped Norman Pickles
Universal children

True and the Rainbow Kingdom
Netflix

Fall Leaf
Amazon Prime Video

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
PBS

EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Amazon Prime Video

Carmen Sandiego
Netflix

Disney Mickey Mouse
disney channel

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Fate
Amazon Prime Video

Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel

EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR A PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN OR ADULTS

Ghost Writer
Apple TV +

Light as a feather
Hulu

Puppy Academy
disney channel

Sesame Street
HBO

Trinkets
Netflix

EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR A SINGLE CHAMBER DAILY PROGRAM

1st look
NBC

George to the rescue
NBC

Giada in Italy: Capri
Food Network

Katie Parla's Rome!
TV recipe

Travel with Darley
PBS

Vera's Latin America: Panama
TV recipe

EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR A MULTIPLE DAY CAMERA PROGRAM

The United States Test Kitchen
PBS

Cook Country
PBS

Milk street
PBS

Nick Stellino Storyteller in kitchen 2
PBS

Trisha's Southern Kitchen
Food Network

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED

GMA3 Strahan, Sara and Keke
A B C

Good morning america
A B C

Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED

Today Show with Hoda and Jenna
NBC

EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR A GAME SHOW

Danger!
SYNDICATED

Let's make a Deal
CBS

The price is ok
CBS

EXCEPTIONAL SPECIAL DIRECTIVE CLASS

I hate each other
Popstar TV

Heroes hearts
SYNDICATED

A vacation gathering
NBC

Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day
NBC

Stonewall OutLoud
YouTube Originals

This old house: 40th anniversary special
PBS

Working in the theater
AmericanTheatreWing.org

EXCELLENT MUSICAL DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES

DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video

Days of our lives
NBC

Pillow talk
YouTube.com

The Young and the Restless
CBS

EXCEPTIONAL MUSICAL DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

The dragon prince
Netflix

Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

Ninjago: Spinjitzu Masters
Netflix

Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel

Tom and Jerry's show
Boomerang

EXCEPTIONAL ORIGINAL SONG

"The bad boys?"
Brainwashing by toons
funnyordie.com

"Everything changed"
The feelings
YouTube.com

"North Star"
General Hospital
A B C

"A Carol on Vacation – The Holidays Are Here"
Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC

"Hooray! We're on our way!"
Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC

EXCEPTIONAL ORIGINAL SONG IN A PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN, YOUNG ADULTS OR ANIMATES

"I'm going to be fine"
Big Hero 6: The series
disney channel

"Never go"
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

"As you go"
The lion guard
Disney Junior

"Waiting on the wings"
Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel

"The Vampire Opera"
Vampirina
Disney Junior

FEATURED CASTING FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty
CBS

Days of our lives
NBC

Eastsiders
Netflix

General Hospital
A B C

The Young and the Restless
CBS

EXCEPTIONAL CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED OR SPECIAL SERIES

Archibald's next big thing
Netflix

Carmen Sandiego
Netflix

Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

Green Eggs with ham
Netflix

Puppy Dog Pals
Disney Junior

Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel

MAIN TITLE HIGHLIGHTS AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Boom bust
RT America

DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video

The Heart of Sergio Ramos
Amazon Prime Video

Ghost Writer
Apple TV +

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

MAIN TITLE FEATURED FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Wonder and Squirrel
The big house
Nickelodeon

Green Eggs with ham
Netflix

Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel

The rocket
Disney Junior

EXCEPTIONAL LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty
CBS

DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video

Days of our lives
NBC

General Hospital
A B C

The Young and the Restless
CBS

EXCEPTIONAL LIGHTING DIRECTION

Ghost Writer
Apple TV +

A vacation gathering
NBC

Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED

Sesame Street
HBO

The view
A B C

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty
CBS

Days of our lives
NBC

General Hospital
A B C

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM

CBS this morning
CBS

Disney Parks Magic Christmas Day Parade
A B C

Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED

The price is ok
CBS

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

The view
A B C

EXCEPTIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ghost Writer
Apple TV +

A vacation gathering
NBC

Just add magic
Amazon Prime Video

The square root
squarerootseries.com

Fall Leaf
Amazon Prime Video

EXCELLENT EDITION OF A SIMPLE CAMERA

CBS Sunday Morning
CBS

Apple TV + helpers

MTV News Presents: White Supremacy MTV
Destroyed my life

Odd Squad PBS

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 Apple TV +

Rock the Park SYNDICATED

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special PBS

EXCELLENT MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITION FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty
CBS

Days of our lives
NBC

General Hospital
A B C

The Young and the Restless
CBS

EXCELLENT MULTIPLE CHAMBER EDITION

Articulate with Jim Cotter
PBS

Consumer 101
NBC

Milk street
PBS

Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

The view
A B C

EXCELLENT EDITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Disney Mickey Mouse
disney channel

Duck tales
disney channel

Mao Mao: heroes of the pure heart
cartoon Network

Pinky Malinky
Netflix

Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel

EXCELLENT LIVE AND DIRECT TO THE TAPE SOUND MIX FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The daring and the pretty
CBS

Days of our lives
NBC

General Hospital
A B C

The Young and the Restless
CBS

BEST LIVE AND DIRECT TO THE TAPE SOUND MIX

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED

Family dispute
SYNDICATED

Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED

The price is ok
CBS

The conversation
CBS

EXCEPTIONAL SOUND MIX

Articulate with Jim Cotter
PBS

Beyond your backyard
PBS

The Henry Ford Nation of Innovation
CBS

A vacation gathering
NBC

Unstoppable mission
CBS

Sesame Street
HBO

EXCEPTIONAL SOUND MIXING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Batman: silence
Amazon Prime Video

DC Showcase: Death
WarnerBrothers.com

Lego DC Batman: Family Matters
Amazon Prime Video

Reign of the supermen
Amazon Prime Video

Sponge Bob Square Pants
Nickelodeon

BEST ENHANCED SOUND FOR AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Dragon Rescue Riders
Netflix

Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

Come on Luna!
PBS Kids

The rocket
Disney Junior

Fall Leaf
Amazon Prime Video

EXCELLENT SOUND EDITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video

The Heart of Sergio Ramos
Amazon Prime Video

Ghost Writer
Apple TV +

Odd Squad
PBS

Trinkets
Netflix

EXCELLENT SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Batman: silence
Amazon Prime Video

Carmen Sandiego
Netflix

Duck tales
disney channel

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
Netflix

Reign of the supermen
Amazon Prime Video

Tales of Arcadia: 3 Below
Netflix

EXCELLENT SOUND EDITION FOR AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM

Ask the StoryBots
Netflix

Dragon Rescue Riders
Netflix

Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

Puppy Dog Pals
Disney Junior

The rocket
Disney Junior

EXCEPTIONAL ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION / STAGE DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After forever
Amazon Prime Video

Days of our lives
NBC

General Hospital
A B C

The Young and the Restless
CBS

EXCEPTIONAL ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION / STAGE DESIGN

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED

A vacation gathering
NBC

Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED

Sesame Street
HBO

The view
A B C

EXCEPTIONAL COSTUME DESIGN FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES

The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

The daring and the pretty
CBS

Eastsiders
Netflix

General Hospital
A B C

The Young and the Restless
CBS

EXCEPTIONAL COSTUME DESIGN / DESIGN

Ghost Writer
Apple TV +

Helpers
Apple TV +

No good nick
Netflix

The real
SYNDICATED

The conversation
CBS

Tamron hall
SYNDICATED

EXCELLENT HAIRDRESSING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Days of our lives
NBC

General Hospital
A B C

The Young and the Restless
CBS

EXCEPTIONAL HAIRDRESSING

Home and family
Distinctive channel

Danger!
SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED

The real
SYNDICATED

The conversation
CBS

The view
A B C

EXCELLENT MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Days of our lives
NBC

General Hospital
A B C

The Young and the Restless
CBS

Exceptional makeup

Eastsiders
Netflix

The real
SYNDICATED

The conversation
CBS

Tamron hall
SYNDICATED

The view
A B C

EXCELLENT SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUME, MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING

Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video

Ghost Writer
Apple TV +

Helpers
Apple TV +

Odd Squad
PBS

Sesame Street
HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT HIGHLIGHTED IN ANIMATION

TBA

