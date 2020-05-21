‘GH’, ‘Sesame Street’, Lead The View ’Lead – Up News Info

The venerable ABC soap General Hospital It leads all shows, and CBS and Amazon Prime Video top all networks in nominations for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were unveiled Thursday. The winners will be revealed on June 26 during a live virtual ceremony on CBS, returning the award show to broadcast in primetime for the first time since 2011.
General Hospital scored a total of 23 noms, beating rivals on NBC Days of our lives (22 noms) and CBS ’ Young and restless (21) and The daring and the pretty (13) Digital soaps followed, led by Netflix. Eastsiders and from Amazon Prime Studio City both with eight noms each.
The four soaps cast are for the honor of the top drama series, while Eastsiders and Studio City are joined by Amazon Prime After Forever, The Bay The series and Dark / Web in the best digital drama career.
Related story
Daytime Emmys will stream the virtual ceremony on CBS in June
CBS led all networks with 57 nominations, followed by Amazon with 55. Among newcomers, Apple TV + earned 17 noms for its programming, including its Ghostwriters, Helpersand Snoopy in space; while Facebook Watch took four noms in total, including two for Red Table Talk in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show and Host categories.
Among the talk shows, ABC The view outnumbered the nominees with eight, followed by Kelly Clarkson's show (7) The conversation (6) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show (5)
HBO Sesame Street and Apple TV + Ghost Writer scored the most number of noms children, with Sesame Street earning an additional seven for Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration. The last names included for the accommodation of Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
Among the notable names for the awards, which honor outstanding achievements in television programming during the day: Danger! He directed all of the game shows with six names, including host Alex Trebek, who fights cancer.
Here are the top nominees for network and show, followed by the full list of names:
NETWORK NOMINATION
(2 or more)
CBS – 57
Amazon Prime Video: 55
SYNDICATED – 52
NBC – 43
Netflix – 40
ABC – 38
PBS – 28
Disney Junior – 25
Disney Channel – 23
Apple TV + – 17
HBO – 14
YouTube.com – 12
Food Network – 11
Nickelodeon – 11
Hulu – 7
Univision – 6
YouTube Originals – 5
Cartoon Network – 4
Facebook Watch – 4
UMC / Amazon Prime Video – 4
CNN in Spanish – 3
funnyordie.com – 3
Universal Kids – 3
OWN – 2
Popstar TV – 2
TV Recipe 2
rehearsalseries.com – 2
Travel Channel – 2
vimeo.com – 2
NOMINATIONS BY PROGRAM
(2 or more)
General Hospital – 23
Days of our lives – 22
The young and the restless – 21
The bold and the beautiful – 13
Eastsiders – 8
Ghostwriter – 8
Sesame Street – 8
Studio City – 8
The view – 8
Bay series – 7
DARK / WEB – 7
Elena of Avalor – 7
The Kelly Clarkson Show – 7
Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure – 7
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration – 7
After Always – 6
Danger! – 6
Light as a feather – 6
The talk – 6
The Ellen DeGeneres Show – 5
El Gordo y la Flaca – 5
Helpsters – 5
A Holiday Meeting – 5
The Rocketeer – 5
Ask the StoryBots – 4
Carmen Sandiego – 4
Dino Dana – 4
Duck tales – 4
Family fight – 4
Issa Rae introduces King Esther – 4
Live with Kelly and Ryan – 4
93rd Annual Macy & # 39; s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 4
Odd Squad – 4
Price is correct – 4
This old house: 40th anniversary special – 4
Trinkets – 4
Tumble Leaf – 4
Greens from the big city – 3
Bronx SIU – 3
The Heart of Sergio Ramos – 3
The feelings – 3
GMA3 Strahan, Sara and Keke – 3
Green Eggs and Ham – 3
The Henry Ford Nation of Innovation – 3
Milk Street – 3
Muppet Babies – 3
Peanuts in space: secrets of Apollo 10-3
Puppy Dog Pals – 3
The real thing – 3
Rock the Park – 3
Tamron Hall – 3
Today Show with Hoda and Jenna – 3
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – 2
Archibald's Next Big Thing – 2
Articulated with Jim Cotter – 2
Contessa barefoot: cooking like a pro – 2
Batman: silence – 2
Big Hero 6: The Series – 2
You and Blue's Clues! – 2
Brainwashing by toons – 2
CBS Sunday Morning – 2
CBS this morning – 2
Disney Mickey Mouse – 2
The Dragon Prince – 2
Dragon Rescue Riders – 2
George to the rescue – 2
Giada entertains – 2
Good morning America – 2
I hate each other – 2
Just add magic – 2
Let's make a deal – 2
LOL: Last One Laughing – 2
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart – 2
Unstoppable Mission – 2
Striped Norman Pickles – 2
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin – 2
Red Table Talk – 2
The essay – 2
Reign of the Supermen -2
Returning the favor – 2
Spongebob – 2
30-minute meals – 2
Valerie's Home Cooking – 2
Vampirina – 2
Zimmern's List – 2
The complete list of nominees:
EXCEPTIONAL DRAMA SERIES
The daring and the pretty
CBS
Days of our lives
NBC
General Hospital
A B C
The Young and the Restless
CBS
EXCELLENT DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
After forever
Amazon Prime Video
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video
Eastsiders
Netflix
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
EXCELLENT SERIES OF PRESCHOOL CHILDREN
You and Blue's Clues!
Nickelodeon
Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video
Helpers
Apple TV +
Ryan's Mysterious Game Date
Nickelodeon
Sesame Street
HBO
EXCEPTIONAL SERIES FOR CHILDREN OR FAMILIES
Bunk
disney channel
Holly Hobbie
Hulu
Just add magic
Amazon Prime Video
Odd Squad
PBS
EXCELLENT ADULT ADULT PROGRAM
Alexa and Katie
Netflix
Inspectors
CBS
Light as a feather
Hulu
Shook
disney channel
Trinkets
Netflix
EXCEPTIONAL SHORT FORMAT CHILDREN'S PROGRAM
Muppet Babies: Play Date
Disney Junior
Mushrooms and the world forest
cartoon Network
Sesame Street in the communities: a place for you
YouTube.com
Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia
YouTube.com
Snoopy in space
Apple TV +
EXCELLENT ANIMATED SERIES FOR PRESCHOOL CHILDREN
Bubble Guppies
Nickelodeon
Doc McStuffins
Disney Junior
Floogals
Universal children
Striped Norman Pickles
Universal children
Vampirina
Disney Junior
EXCELLENT ANIMATED SERIES FOR KIDS
Arthur
PBS
Craig of the Creek
cartoon Network
The dragon prince
Netflix
The noisy house
Nickelodeon
Niko and the sword of light
Amazon Prime Video
Trolls: The beat continues!
Netflix
EXCEPTIONAL SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM
Big City Greens: Green Christmas
disney channel
Carmen Sandiego
Netflix
Elena of Avalor: the inner magic
Disney Junior
The last children on earth
Netflix
Milo Murphy's Law
disney channel
EXCEPTIONAL EDUCATIONAL OR INFORMATION SERIES
Could you survive the cinema?
YouTube Originals
Deadly Engineering
Amazon Prime Video
I'm glad you asked
YouTube Originals
Unstoppable mission
CBS
SciGirls
PBS
EXCEPTIONAL CULINARY SERIES
Contessa barefoot: cooking like a pro
Food Network
Giada entertains
Food Network
Milk street
PBS
30-minute meals
Food Network
Valerie's home cooking
Food Network
SPECTACULAR GAME
Are you smarter than a fifth grader?
Nickelodeon
Double challenge
Nickelodeon
Family dispute
SYNDICATED
Danger!
SYNDICATED
The price is ok
CBS
EXCEPTIONAL LEGAL / LEGAL PROGRAM
Hot bench
SYNDICATED
Judge Judy
SYNDICATED
Judge Mathis
SYNDICATED
Lauren Lake Paternity Court
SYNDICATED
The people's court
SYNDICATED
EXCEPTIONAL LIFESTYLE SERIES
Ask this old house
PBS
George to the rescue
NBC
Home Made Simple with Laila Ali
OWN
Open house
NBC
This old house
PBS
EXCELLENT TRAVEL AND ADVENTURE PROGRAM
Jack Hanna Into the Wild
SYNDICATED
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
SYNDICATED
Rock the park
SYNDICATED
Places to love by Samantha Brown
PBS
Zimmern's List
Travel channel
EXCEPTIONAL TOMORROW
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS
CBS this morning
CBS
Good morning america
A B C
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
NBC
Today is the show
NBC
EXCEPTIONAL TOMORROW IN SPANISH
CNN Coffee
Cnn in Spanish
Wake up America
Univision
A new day
Telemundo
EXCEPTIONAL INFORMATION TALK
The 3rd hour of TODAY
NBC
Lightning lightning
SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk
Facebook Watch
Today Show with Hoda and Jenna
NBC
The view
A B C
EXCELLENT ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED
GMA3 Strahan, Sara and Keke
A B C
Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED
The conversation
CBS
EXCEPTIONAL ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH
Destinations
Cnn in Spanish
The Heart of Sergio Ramos
Amazon Prime Video
The fat and the skinny
Univision
LOL: The last one laughing
Amazon Prime Video
Our world
Cnn in Spanish
SPECTACULAR ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Access Hollywood
SYNDICATED
ME! News
ME! Entertainment
Entertainment tonight
SYNDICATED
Extra
SYNDICATED
Inside Edition
SYNDICATED
EXCEPTIONAL SPECIAL CLASS SERIES
The day I chose my parents
A&E
Retro tech
YouTube Originals
Returning the favor
Facebook Watch
Sunday SuperSoul
OWN
welcome home
The CW
SPECIAL SPECIAL SPECIAL CLASS
Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day
NBC
I hate each other
Popstar TV
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
This old house: 40th anniversary special
PBS
The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute
CBS
EXCEPTIONAL SPECIAL CLASS – HARD SHORT FORMAT PROGRAM
Ally
Health line
The brave
Great great story
Peanuts in space: secrets of Apollo 10
Apple TV +
Ready Jet Cook
Food Network
Rewind nature
NationalGeographic.com
EXCEPTIONAL INTERACTIVE MEANS FOR A DAILY PROGRAM
You and Blue's Clues!
Nickelodeon
Danger!
SYNDICATED
Light as a feather
Hulu
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 360 Live
NBC
Doodles and ink
PBS
PROMOTIONAL AD FOR DAYS TOPICAL
Days of our lives
"Flash Forward"
NBC
Dr phil
"Rodney Reed"
SYNDICATED
Danger!
"Danger! All Star Games"
SYNDICATED
Nick Jr Dog Patrol Ready, Race, Rescue
Trailer
Nickelodeon
Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas
"Launching"
Netflix
The Star Wars show
"Animals from Star Wars: The Trench Run"
YouTube.com
PROMOTIONAL AD DURING THE DAY – BRAND IMAGE CAMPAIGN – NETWORK OR PROGRAM
Archibald's next big thing
"Series launch"
Netflix
Disney hero team
A B C
Family dispute
"Pause"
SYNDICATED
Sesame Street
"50 memories: #ThisIsMyStreet Campaign"
YouTube.com
She-Ra and the princesses of power
"International Women's Day She-Ra 2019"
Digital launch
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MAIN ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
General Hospital
A B C
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan
The daring and the pretty
CBS
Heather Tom as Katie Logan
The daring and the pretty
CBS
Maura West as Ava Jerome
General Hospital
A B C
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker
Days of our lives
NBC
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MAIN ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
Rowin Amone as Esther
Issa Rae introduces King Esther
YouTube.com
Mary Beth Evans as Sara Garrett
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
Jade Harlow as Lianna Ramos
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
Cady Huffman as Lisa
After forever
Amazon Prime Video
Shanti Lowry as Yolanda Rodriguez
Bronx SIU
UMC / Amazon Prime Video
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MAIN ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
General Hospital
A B C
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The daring and the pretty
CBS
Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins / Ryan Chamberlain
General Hospital
A B C
Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera
Days of our lives
NBC
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott
The Young and the Restless
CBS
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A MAIN ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
Kristos Andrews as Pete Garrett
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
Alex Hurt as Adam
Essay
rehearsalseries.com
Brad James as Cameran Jr.
A divided house
UMC / Amazon Prime Video
Sean Kanan as Sam Stevens
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
Brian White as Jimmy Blue
Bronx SIU
UMC / Amazon Prime Video
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tamara Braun as Dr. Kim Nero
General Hospital
A B C
Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes
General Hospital
A B C
Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams
Days of our lives
NBC
Christel Khalil as Lily Winters
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan
The daring and the pretty
CBS
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
Tina Benko as Helen
Essay
rehearsalseries.com
Veanne Cox as Lenora
Indoor boys
vimeo.com
Patrika Darbo as Violet
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
Carolyn Hennesy as Gloria
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
Janet Hubert as Mignon
Issa Rae introduces King Esther
YouTube.com
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Mark GrossmanAdam Newman
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of our lives
NBC
Chandler Massey as Will Horton
Days of our lives
NBC
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine
General Hospital
A B C
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis
Days of our lives
NBC
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE OF A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
Willam Belli as Douglas / Gomorrah Ray
Eastsiders
Netflix
Leith M. Burke as Derrick
Eastsiders
Netflix
Tristan Rogers as Doc
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
Lenny Wolpe as Carl
After forever
Amazon Prime Video
Gregory Zarian as Nate
Venice series
vimeo.com
EXCELLENT YOUNG PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady
Days of our lives
NBC
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait
General Hospital
A B C
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks
General Hospital
A B C
Thia Megia as Haley Chen
Days of our lives
NBC
EXCELLENT GUEST IN A DRAMA SERIES
Elissa Kapneck as Sasha
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Michael Knight as Martin Gray
General Hospital
A B C
Eva LaRue as Celeste Rosales
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Jeffrey Vincent Parise as Simon Black
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Chrishell Stause as Jordan Ridgeway
Days of our lives
NBC
EXCELLENT GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
Rene Heger as Zack Sullivan
DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video
Mary Beth Peil as Helen
After forever
Amazon Prime Video
Scott Turner Schofield as Max
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
Lin Shaye as Diane
Eastsiders
Netflix
Graham Sibley as Zack
DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video
EXCELLENT MAIN PERFORMANCE IN A DAILY PROGRAM
Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Lefty the Salesman, Don Music
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
Liana Liberato as McKenna Brady
Light as a feather
Hulu
Damian Toofeek Raven as Chadwick Williams
The Chadwick Journals, Season 3: Pray
Amazon Prime Video
Jordan Rodrigues as Trey Emory
Light as a feather
Hulu
Brianne Tju as Alex Portnoy
Light as a feather
Hulu
EXCELLENT LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN THE DAILY PROGRAM
Maria Bamford as Dr. Pat the Mad Scientist
Ask the StoryBots
Netflix
Bill Cobbs as Mr. Hendrickson
Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video
Kathleen Gati as Connie Hunter
A mermaid for christmas
Amazon Prime Video
Alice Kremelberg as Kat
The feelings
YouTube.com
Sara Ramirez as S
The feelings
YouTube.com
EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Paget Brewster as Della Duck
Duck tales
disney channel
Marieve Herington as Tilly Green
Greens from the big city
disney channel
Chris Houghton as Cricket Green
Greens from the big city
disney channel
Tom Kenny as SpongeBob
Sponge Bob Square Pants
Nickelodeon
Parker Simmons as Mao Mao
Mao Mao: heroes of the pure heart
cartoon Network
EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM
Eric Bauza as Fozzie, Bunsen, Robin, Mr. Statler
Muppet Babies
Disney Junior
Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Beaker, Chef
Muppet Babies
Disney Junior
Maurice LaMarche as Sylvester Slapdash
The rocket
Disney Junior
Kevin Michael Richardson as King Topher
Puppy Dog Pals
Disney Junior
Christian Simon as Freddy
T.O.T.S
Disney Junior
EXCEPTIONAL CULINARY HOSTEL
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie's home cooking
Food Network
Frankie Celenza
Fight foods
Taste done
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada entertains
Food Network
Ina Garten
Contessa barefoot: cooking like a pro
Food Network
Lightning lightning
30-minute meals
Food Network
EXCELLENT TALENT DURING A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM
Karina Banda
The fat and the skinny
Univision
Tanya Charry
The fat and the skinny
Univision
Eugenio Derbez
LOL: The last one laughing
Amazon Prime Video
Oscar Petit
The fat and the skinny
Univision
Gelena Solano
The fat and the skinny
Univision
EXCELLENT GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady
Let's make a Deal
CBS
Steve Harvey
Family dispute
SYNDICATED
Alfonso Ribeiro
Capture 21
Game Show Network
Pat sajak
Wheel of Fortune
SYNDICATED
Alex Trebek
Danger!
SYNDICATED
EXCEPTIONAL HOST FOR A DAILY PROGRAM
Jeff Corwin
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
SYNDICATED
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
Mo Rocca and Alie Ward
The Henry Ford Nation of Innovation
CBS
Mike Rowe
Returning the favor
Facebook Watch
Andrew Zimmern
Zimmern's List
Travel channel
EXCELLENT SHOW HOST INFORMATION SPEAKER
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman and Ana Navarro
The view
A B C
Tamron hall
Tamron hall
SYNDICATED
Larry king
Larry king now
Pray tv
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager
Today Show with Hoda and Jenna
NBC
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris
Red Table Talk
Facebook Watch
EXCELLENT ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOST HOST
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer
GMA3 Strahan, Sara and Keke
A B C
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED
Maury Povich
Maury
SYNDICATED
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond
The conversation
CBS
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The daring and the pretty
CBS
Days of our lives
NBC
General Hospital
A B C
The Young and the Restless
CBS
EXCEPTIONAL WRITING EQUIPMENT FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
After forever
Amazon Prime Video
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
Eastsiders
Netflix
Issa Rae introduces King Esther
YouTube.com
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM
Ask the StoryBots
Netflix
Daniel Tiger's neighborhood
PBS
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
Nature cat
PBS
The rocket
Disney Junior
Fall Leaf
Amazon Prime Video
EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Greens from the big city
disney channel
Big Hero 6: The series
disney channel
Duck tales
disney channel
Green Eggs with ham
Netflix
Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel
EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR A PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN OR ADULTS
Loose rein
Netflix
Ghost Writer
Apple TV +
Helpers
Apple TV +
Sesame Street
HBO
Trinkets
Netflix
EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR A SPECIAL CLASS SERIES
Brainwashing by toons
funnyordie.com
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED
The Henry Ford Nation of Innovation
CBS
Peanuts in space: secrets of Apollo 10
Apple TV +
Rock the park
SYNDICATED
EXCEPTIONAL WRITING FOR A SPECIAL SPECIAL CLASS
Mental field: What is the scariest thing?
YouTube Originals
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
This old house: 40th anniversary special
PBS
Film Independent Spirit Awards 2019
IFC
The 2019 Rose Parade with Cord & Tish
funnyordie.com
EXCEPTIONAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The daring and the pretty
CBS
Days of our lives
NBC
General Hospital
A B C
The Young and the Restless
CBS
EXCEPTIONAL MANAGEMENT TEAM FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
Bronx SIU
UMC / Amazon Prime Video
DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video
Issa Rae introduces King Esther
YouTube.com
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video
EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM
Ask the StoryBots
Netflix
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
Muppet Babies
Disney Junior
Striped Norman Pickles
Universal children
True and the Rainbow Kingdom
Netflix
Fall Leaf
Amazon Prime Video
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
PBS
EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Amazon Prime Video
Carmen Sandiego
Netflix
Disney Mickey Mouse
disney channel
Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Fate
Amazon Prime Video
Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel
EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR A PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN OR ADULTS
Ghost Writer
Apple TV +
Light as a feather
Hulu
Puppy Academy
disney channel
Sesame Street
HBO
Trinkets
Netflix
EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR A SINGLE CHAMBER DAILY PROGRAM
1st look
NBC
George to the rescue
NBC
Giada in Italy: Capri
Food Network
Katie Parla's Rome!
TV recipe
Travel with Darley
PBS
Vera's Latin America: Panama
TV recipe
EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR A MULTIPLE DAY CAMERA PROGRAM
The United States Test Kitchen
PBS
Cook Country
PBS
Milk street
PBS
Nick Stellino Storyteller in kitchen 2
PBS
Trisha's Southern Kitchen
Food Network
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED
GMA3 Strahan, Sara and Keke
A B C
Good morning america
A B C
Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED
Today Show with Hoda and Jenna
NBC
EXCEPTIONAL DIRECTION FOR A GAME SHOW
Danger!
SYNDICATED
Let's make a Deal
CBS
The price is ok
CBS
EXCEPTIONAL SPECIAL DIRECTIVE CLASS
I hate each other
Popstar TV
Heroes hearts
SYNDICATED
A vacation gathering
NBC
Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day
NBC
Stonewall OutLoud
YouTube Originals
This old house: 40th anniversary special
PBS
Working in the theater
AmericanTheatreWing.org
EXCELLENT MUSICAL DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES
DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video
Days of our lives
NBC
Pillow talk
YouTube.com
The Young and the Restless
CBS
EXCEPTIONAL MUSICAL DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
The dragon prince
Netflix
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
Ninjago: Spinjitzu Masters
Netflix
Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel
Tom and Jerry's show
Boomerang
EXCEPTIONAL ORIGINAL SONG
"The bad boys?"
Brainwashing by toons
funnyordie.com
"Everything changed"
The feelings
YouTube.com
"North Star"
General Hospital
A B C
"A Carol on Vacation – The Holidays Are Here"
Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC
"Hooray! We're on our way!"
Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC
EXCEPTIONAL ORIGINAL SONG IN A PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN, YOUNG ADULTS OR ANIMATES
"I'm going to be fine"
Big Hero 6: The series
disney channel
"Never go"
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
"As you go"
The lion guard
Disney Junior
"Waiting on the wings"
Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel
"The Vampire Opera"
Vampirina
Disney Junior
FEATURED CASTING FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES
The daring and the pretty
CBS
Days of our lives
NBC
Eastsiders
Netflix
General Hospital
A B C
The Young and the Restless
CBS
EXCEPTIONAL CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED OR SPECIAL SERIES
Archibald's next big thing
Netflix
Carmen Sandiego
Netflix
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
Green Eggs with ham
Netflix
Puppy Dog Pals
Disney Junior
Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel
MAIN TITLE HIGHLIGHTS AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Boom bust
RT America
DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video
The Heart of Sergio Ramos
Amazon Prime Video
Ghost Writer
Apple TV +
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
MAIN TITLE FEATURED FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Wonder and Squirrel
The big house
Nickelodeon
Green Eggs with ham
Netflix
Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel
The rocket
Disney Junior
EXCEPTIONAL LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES
The daring and the pretty
CBS
DARK / WEB
Amazon Prime Video
Days of our lives
NBC
General Hospital
A B C
The Young and the Restless
CBS
EXCEPTIONAL LIGHTING DIRECTION
Ghost Writer
Apple TV +
A vacation gathering
NBC
Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED
Sesame Street
HBO
The view
A B C
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The daring and the pretty
CBS
Days of our lives
NBC
General Hospital
A B C
The Young and the Restless
CBS
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM
CBS this morning
CBS
Disney Parks Magic Christmas Day Parade
A B C
Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED
The price is ok
CBS
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
The view
A B C
EXCEPTIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ghost Writer
Apple TV +
A vacation gathering
NBC
Just add magic
Amazon Prime Video
The square root
squarerootseries.com
Fall Leaf
Amazon Prime Video
EXCELLENT EDITION OF A SIMPLE CAMERA
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS
Apple TV + helpers
MTV News Presents: White Supremacy MTV
Destroyed my life
Odd Squad PBS
Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 Apple TV +
Rock the Park SYNDICATED
This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special PBS
EXCELLENT MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITION FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES
The daring and the pretty
CBS
Days of our lives
NBC
General Hospital
A B C
The Young and the Restless
CBS
EXCELLENT MULTIPLE CHAMBER EDITION
Articulate with Jim Cotter
PBS
Consumer 101
NBC
Milk street
PBS
Sesame Street 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO
The view
A B C
EXCELLENT EDITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Disney Mickey Mouse
disney channel
Duck tales
disney channel
Mao Mao: heroes of the pure heart
cartoon Network
Pinky Malinky
Netflix
Rapunzel's tangled adventure
disney channel
EXCELLENT LIVE AND DIRECT TO THE TAPE SOUND MIX FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The daring and the pretty
CBS
Days of our lives
NBC
General Hospital
A B C
The Young and the Restless
CBS
BEST LIVE AND DIRECT TO THE TAPE SOUND MIX
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED
Family dispute
SYNDICATED
Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED
The price is ok
CBS
The conversation
CBS
EXCEPTIONAL SOUND MIX
Articulate with Jim Cotter
PBS
Beyond your backyard
PBS
The Henry Ford Nation of Innovation
CBS
A vacation gathering
NBC
Unstoppable mission
CBS
Sesame Street
HBO
EXCEPTIONAL SOUND MIXING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Batman: silence
Amazon Prime Video
DC Showcase: Death
WarnerBrothers.com
Lego DC Batman: Family Matters
Amazon Prime Video
Reign of the supermen
Amazon Prime Video
Sponge Bob Square Pants
Nickelodeon
BEST ENHANCED SOUND FOR AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM
Dragon Rescue Riders
Netflix
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
Come on Luna!
PBS Kids
The rocket
Disney Junior
Fall Leaf
Amazon Prime Video
EXCELLENT SOUND EDITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video
The Heart of Sergio Ramos
Amazon Prime Video
Ghost Writer
Apple TV +
Odd Squad
PBS
Trinkets
Netflix
EXCELLENT SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Batman: silence
Amazon Prime Video
Carmen Sandiego
Netflix
Duck tales
disney channel
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
Netflix
Reign of the supermen
Amazon Prime Video
Tales of Arcadia: 3 Below
Netflix
EXCELLENT SOUND EDITION FOR AN ANIMATED PRESCHOOL PROGRAM
Ask the StoryBots
Netflix
Dragon Rescue Riders
Netflix
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior
Puppy Dog Pals
Disney Junior
The rocket
Disney Junior
EXCEPTIONAL ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION / STAGE DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES
After forever
Amazon Prime Video
Days of our lives
NBC
General Hospital
A B C
The Young and the Restless
CBS
EXCEPTIONAL ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION / STAGE DESIGN
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED
A vacation gathering
NBC
Kelly Clarkson's show
SYNDICATED
Sesame Street
HBO
The view
A B C
EXCEPTIONAL COSTUME DESIGN FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA OR DRAMA SERIES
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video
The daring and the pretty
CBS
Eastsiders
Netflix
General Hospital
A B C
The Young and the Restless
CBS
EXCEPTIONAL COSTUME DESIGN / DESIGN
Ghost Writer
Apple TV +
Helpers
Apple TV +
No good nick
Netflix
The real
SYNDICATED
The conversation
CBS
Tamron hall
SYNDICATED
EXCELLENT HAIRDRESSING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Days of our lives
NBC
General Hospital
A B C
The Young and the Restless
CBS
EXCEPTIONAL HAIRDRESSING
Home and family
Distinctive channel
Danger!
SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED
The real
SYNDICATED
The conversation
CBS
The view
A B C
EXCELLENT MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Days of our lives
NBC
General Hospital
A B C
The Young and the Restless
CBS
Exceptional makeup
Eastsiders
Netflix
The real
SYNDICATED
The conversation
CBS
Tamron hall
SYNDICATED
The view
A B C
EXCELLENT SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUME, MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING
Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video
Ghost Writer
Apple TV +
Helpers
Apple TV +
Odd Squad
PBS
Sesame Street
HBO
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT HIGHLIGHTED IN ANIMATION
TBA