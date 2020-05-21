Gigi Hadid addresses the rumors that she has cheek padding – check out the clip!

There have been rumors that the supermodel has fillers on her cheeks and now she responded! Gigi Hadid sparked some speculation that her beauty is not so "natural,quot; while doing a "natural,quot; makeup tutorial for Maybelline.

The pregnant model seemed to have a much rounder face than usual, but is it the result of injections or her pregnancy?

Gigi was quick to tackle that "mystery,quot;, making it clear that her cheeks have always been quite rounded!

During a "natural meeting / makeup-ready makeup,quot; tutorial with artist Erin Parsons for Maybelline's Instagram Live session earlier today, Gigi argued, "It's so much fun, the things you see online. People think that I shape my eyebrows, like I shape my really arched eyebrows. If you look at my pictures of me, I've had these crazy arched eyebrows since I was born. Also that people think I do fillers on my face, and that's why My face is round: I've had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was a few months old I ask, you know. "

Gigi Hadid on whether the pregnancy has changed the shape of her face: "I think she already had her cheeks, so it's not like there is much to fill in." pic.twitter.com/thIidgA4YV – Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) May 20, 2020

Later, Erin mentioned that she was wondering whether or not she would have more fat on her face now that she had a bun, but emphasized that Gigi looks exactly as the artist remembered her!

"Well I think I like it, I already have cheeks, so it's like there isn't much to like," Gigi joked.

Erin was still curious to see if any other changes had occurred, as apparently expectant mothers sometimes have bigger noses than before pregnancy.

%MINIFYHTML879764df7b0ef65e42fb1d690b09c7aa13%

As she approached the camera to check, Gigi replied, "Maybe … I could … We are happy with the natural process of the world."

Ad

He went on to emphasize that he had never had a cosmetic injection before, but that he supports anyone to do so if they feel that receiving them would make them happy.



Post views:

13