Image: Getty

Once, an enemy jokingly attempted to insult me ​​by comparing my personality to Goldie Hawn's in the first fifteen minutes of The water. However, that reverse compliment landed as a front compliment because I love it. Goldie hawn and will gladly accept any and all comparisons to her no matter what act of The water They come from.

And this lifelong admiration, perhaps born of my delight in its effervescent, happy dancing in the repetitions of Laugh I saw religiously in like a child it's more probably why I'm really worried about how sad he is while staying home, while he might be less empathetic some other celebrity to cry "three times a day" while incarcerated in a mansion.

Earlier this week, Hawn created a "laugh challenge" on Instagram, encouraging fans to submit videos of themselves laughing. But that appeal perform joy It could be because she needs a lot of joy, according to an interview he did with Good morning great britain:

"We are very lucky and I am incredibly grateful, but I feel tremendous anguish and tremendous sadness," Hawn told hosts Susanna Reid and international killjoy Piers Morgan.. “I find that every day I cry probably three times a day because it hurts to think that there is abuse, anger and all this has to do with confinement, fear and uncertainty about what is going to happen. It is catastrophic. " %MINIFYHTMLe9c032dc2f005e81365c7c38a57b6b1d13%

Hawn came to recognize that with a lot of mansions and likely access to a yacht even better than that of The water complete with funny mechanical shoe cabinets that are properly constructed of the right wood, which is cedar, has little to cry about. And even though Goldie Hawn's life is better than mine in every way, including her unlimited access to Kurt Russell, and I am equally distressed by the current level of global suffering, I hope Goldie Hawn will cheer up very soon as it has given me hours of pleasure. [Page six]

Yesterday, while walking my dog ​​in West Hollywood, I bumped into a man who cut his hair in the alley behind a motorcycle repair shop, so it's not hard to believe that the famous Angels get tattoos in their homes or maybe in clandestine tattoo parlors, even if Much of the city is still under covid-19 social distancing restrictions.

This record-breaking duvet cover wants to save you the trouble of …

Cardi B He is among the newly inked, showing off some beautiful colors on a freshly made butterfly and flower tattoo via Instagram.

But despite possibly breaking the social gap for a new tattoo, Cardi seemed to be alone at home trying to film her own back with a phone, so that counts as trying. [Page six]