Goldie Hawn reveals she cries every day while in quarantine

Goldie Hawn is having a hard time in the middle of the quarantine. During a conversation with Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan about Good morning great britainThe actress explained that she has been crying at least three times a day for the past few weeks.

The 74-year-old actress said she and her family are "incredibly grateful,quot; and feel "very lucky," but there are feelings of anguish and sadness. Goldie says part of what makes her mad is knowing that many people are being abused and that there is a lot of anger and resentment.

Also, the feeling of uncertainty has her worried too. She described it as "catastrophic,quot;. Hawn admitted that she and Kurt Russell had been quarantined, not like most people because they have large houses and their families live nearby.

As most know, the The water Star has been in a relationship with the actor for thirty-seven years. Hawn, who launched MindUP, a foundation for children's mental health and wellness, declared a laugh challenge where people share videos of others laughing and having fun.

Mental health problems have been a topic of media discussion since the pandemic began. Many Americans have been locked up for months, although many states have begun the reopening process.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic problems across the country, which the government offset by releasing several stimulus pay checks to help the average American citizen and also to keep businesses afloat.

Earlier this month, it was announced that another stimulus package arrived in Congress. In the midst of Goldie Hawn's media appearances, she has also posted exercise videos on her Instagram, including one in which she jumped up and down on a trampoline.

Goldie jumped to Dua Lipa's new song, "Physical,quot;. These days, celebrities, artists, and regular citizens have been completing workouts at home due to the pandemic that caused gyms to close across the country.

Goldie, however, has access to a huge home gym that includes bikes, equipment, a trampoline, and also a large mirror.



