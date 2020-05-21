Google Pixel 4a release date may be delayed once again – BGR

Google currently plans to announce the Pixel 4a on July 13, according to filter Jon Prosser.

The Pixel 4a was initially expected to make its debut on Google I / O 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation, at which point it was delayed until June.

The Pixel 4a will come in Just Black and Barely Blue colors, and will not support 5G connectivity.

Fans of the bulkier phones will be disappointed to learn that there is no evidence of a Pixel 4a XL.

The new coronavirus pandemic has forced companies from all industries to think and change their plans, and the technology industry was not spared. Although some companies did their best to meet the schedule, as Apple did with the releases of the new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPhone SE models in March and April, other companies delayed the disclosures for weeks or months, which appears to be what happened Google's next Pixel 4a.

Initially, the Pixel 4a was supposed to debut on Google I / O 2020 on May 12, as the Pixel 3a had been unveiled at the developer conference a year earlier. But Google had to cancel the 2020 event, and rumors began to emerge suggesting the release date had been moved to June. It seemed likely that Google would show the phone in its Android 11 beta release program, but a new leak pours cold water on that theory.

Front Page Tech Presenter Jon Prosser, who has made a name for himself with several Apple-focused high-profile leaks, including the alleged name, price, and launch window of Apple's AR glasses, claims the Pixel 4a was originally released in May, then delayed to June, and now delayed to July:

Pixel 4a Originally it was May, then it was pushed to June, now pushed again. "Just Black,quot; and "Barely Blue,quot; Current plan for the ad:

July 13 Incidentally, only 4G.

(Sorry for killing 5G rumors) It looks like they are ready to ship. The decision is mainly based on market analysis. %MINIFYHTMLdee6ccbe7822afb5d759552d91bf0cad13% – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 21, 2020

According to Prosser, Google's current plan is to announce the Pixel 4a on July 13. The budget phone will come in the "Just Black,quot; and "Barely Blue,quot; color options and will not support 5G. The decision to delay the launch of the phone is apparently due to demand and not production issues, as Prosser says the Pixel 4a is "ready to ship."

Prosser had nothing to add about the price or specs, but previous leaks had told us that the Pixel 4a will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 CPU, 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, 3080mAh battery with 18 W fast charge by cable and 12.2 megapixel rear camera. Previous reports set the price at $ 399, but lately, we've seen evidence that Google could undermine the iPhone SE by setting the Pixel 4a's price at $ 349.

As for the prospects for a Pixel 4a XL, a larger model has been absent from the most reliable leaks, and Prosser said in a follow-up tweet that it hasn't seen any evidence of an XL model, either. Prosser is best known for his Apple leaks, but we'll see how trustworthy his "new Android sources,quot; are on July 13.

