EXCLUSIVE: Writer and producer Gracie Glassmeyer has established two high-profile comedies in development under her blanket agreement with CBS Television Studios, both with Jennie Snyder Urman's Sutton Street Productions, which is also based at CBS Studios. Are Here she lies, a dark, single-camera comedy starring and executive produced by Yael Grobglas for HBO Max; and single camera comedy Washed, a Little Mermaid follow-up series, in Peacock.

Here she lies It meets Jane the virgin star Grobglas, series creator / executive producer Urman and former writer Glassmeyer.It is a dark comedy about a pathological liar (Grobglas) with a tragic past struggling to break free from the web of lies she can't help but knit as she slowly falls in love with someone who is equally damaged.

In Washed, is by Hans Christian Andersen The little Mermaid – But fifteen years after giving up her tail to marry a prince at 17, our princess is now miserable, unmotivated and in a loveless marriage. In other words, just a basic human bitch. But when her father suddenly dies, she suspects foul play and embarks on an epic adventure to save not only her underwater kingdom but all of humanity.

Glassmeyer is a writer and production executive on both projects. Sutton Street, Urman, and Joanna Klein are also executive producers. CBS TV Studios is the studio for both of them.

Glassmeyer has been under blanket agreement at CBS TV Studios since August, having previously written in the studio sitcoms Happy together and 9JKL. His credits also include Happy happy whatever, not tomorrow and Impassor

Sutton Street was behind CBS's multi-camera comedy Broke, starring Jane the virginC s Jaime Camil, which aired for one season Since its launch, Sutton Street has sold multiple projects on broadcast, cable, and broadcast, including CBS, The CW, Netflix, HBO Max, CBS All Access, Quibi, Peacock, and Lifetime.

Grobglas is known for her role as Petra Solano on CW Jane the virgin. Her other credits include Supergirl crazy ex girlfriend and Reign.