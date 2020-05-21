Hannah Brown's former Jed Wyatt weighs subtly on her saying the N word

Weekend, Hannah Brown He was criticized for saying the N word during an Instagram Live video. On Wednesday, the former Bachelorette ex-maiden, Jed Wyatt, reacted to a post shared by fellow season 15 star Mike Johnson on how "words are powerful,quot;.
"We are responsible for our words, the ones we use by mistake and the ones we choose carefully to build a way forward," Johnson wrote in part of his post. "Through my writing, I work to reflect on my personal history as a black man, learning to forgive others and love myself, while striving to create a world where all people know how important their voices are and how powerful their words can be. I don't think it's the responsibility of black men or women in this country to continue to carry the emotional and intellectual burden of explaining our cultural damages as we also try to heal them. But I think we can lift our society through open dialogue, thoughtful action, and storytelling that hopefully unite cultures and generations. If we can't talk about our pain, we can never find a purpose. If we can't listen to those who suffer, we can never learn the true compassion. "
He then wrote about how he looked forward to "the days ahead when we have respectful conversations in this space, with an enriched cultural sense, a broader education, and a deeper understanding and love for all people."
"Cancellation doesn't solve anything," he continued. "Conversation solves everything. In a nutshell: Let's know the power of our words and use them to spread kindness, not hate. No one is perfect, we are (just) mortal."
After reading the post, Wyatt left a brief comment.
"Amen," he wrote.
It wasn't long before several followers reacted to Wyatt's post.
"If I were you, I wouldn't comment," wrote one critic.
"Like why is it ringing in hahaha," added another.
Other commentators, however, seemed to support or defend Wyatt.
"How are they going to attack him better?" a social media user wrote.
As fans will remember, Wyatt proposed to Brown at the end of his season of High school. However, he canceled the engagement after learning that the Tennessee musician had been dating another woman before coming to the show.
Johnson was not the only Bachelor Nation member to react to Brown's video. Nick Viall, Tyler Cameron, Bekah Martinez and many other celebrities in the franchise did too. Rachel Lindsay, who starred in the 13th season of High schoolHe claimed that he contacted Brown directly to let him know how he felt and to challenge Brown to use his "platform to correct that mistake." However, she said she was "personally hurt and offended,quot; that she "gave someone the opportunity to do that and it was not done."
"Now, I understand that an apology was made," Lindsay said, "but when I know what could have been done, when I know what I challenged someone to do, they refused to do it, or they didn't do it."
Brown shared the video last Saturday. The clip showed the reality show celebrity singing the words for DaBaby"Rockstar,quot;, including the N-word.
At first Brown insisted that he did not think he was saying the word. However, he later issued an apology on Instagram.
"I owe you an important apology," he wrote in a statement. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and I have seen the damage I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that, in public or in private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better. "
Brown has been silent on social media.
"Hannah is extremely upset and embarrassed by the situation," a source told E! News. "She hadn't realized what she'd done until after the fact, and she's very disappointed in herself. It was a huge mistake and she feels horrible."
