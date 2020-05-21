Hannah Brown's former Jed Wyatt weighs subtly on her saying the N word

Weekend, Hannah Brown He was criticized for saying the N word during an Instagram Live video. On Wednesday, the former Bachelorette ex-maiden, Jed Wyatt, reacted to a post shared by fellow season 15 star Mike Johnson on how "words are powerful,quot;.

"We are responsible for our words, the ones we use by mistake and the ones we choose carefully to build a way forward," Johnson wrote in part of his post. "Through my writing, I work to reflect on my personal history as a black man, learning to forgive others and love myself, while striving to create a world where all people know how important their voices are and how powerful their words can be. I don't think it's the responsibility of black men or women in this country to continue to carry the emotional and intellectual burden of explaining our cultural damages as we also try to heal them. But I think we can lift our society through open dialogue, thoughtful action, and storytelling that hopefully unite cultures and generations. If we can't talk about our pain, we can never find a purpose. If we can't listen to those who suffer, we can never learn the true compassion. "

He then wrote about how he looked forward to "the days ahead when we have respectful conversations in this space, with an enriched cultural sense, a broader education, and a deeper understanding and love for all people."

"Cancellation doesn't solve anything," he continued. "Conversation solves everything. In a nutshell: Let's know the power of our words and use them to spread kindness, not hate. No one is perfect, we are (just) mortal."