HBO Max Scores Chelsea Handler's First Stand-Up Special in Six Years – Up News Info

Chelsea Handler will be back on her feet for the first time in six years with a new special for HBO Max.

WarnerMedia's streaming service has given the green light to the special, which marks Handler's first special since his Netflix special. Uganda Be Kidding Me: Live in 2014.

The special comes when he recently finished a tour for his memoirs, Life will be my death, which is also being adapted by Universal Television as a scripted series. The new special will feature new and original material.

She will share her experiences about her family, friends and her first foray into therapy, where she was able to discover why everyone on this planet bothered her so much. She is prepared to draw attention to herself, reflecting on her personal journey towards self-awareness, with the help of cannabis.

Related story WarnerMedia closes HBO Max distribution deals with seven new partners, from Pay TV to PlayStation, Xbox and Samsung

The special will be produced by Handler, his manager Irving Azoff and Allison Statter.

%MINIFYHTMLcdba5ba71d767f6270e6f617d4c109d513%

Handler's most recent project was Hello, privilege. It's me Chelsea, which aired on Netflix in 2019. She also hosted the first Netflix talk show, Chelsea, which was published between 2016 and 2017, and several other documentaries. Prior to that, she made a successful seven-year career as the host of E! Chelsea Lately which came to an end in 2014.

It is the latest stand-up special for HBO Max, which has recorded comedians such as Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah, as well as a list of five specials from the Coco de Conan O & # 39; Brien team.

"No one makes me laugh like Chelsea and we are delighted to partner with her on this long-awaited return to standup," said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of comedy and original animation for HBO Max. "We feel fortunate to be able to share with our audience her personal growth and evolution that she conveys so beautifully in this special hour."

"I didn't want to get back on my feet until I had something important to say. I'm doing it now," said Handler. "I'm absolutely delighted to be doing this with HBO Max and always excited to meet up with Bob Greenblatt. One of the only executives I can never have sex with. "