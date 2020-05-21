Here is the answer to the coronavirus crisis that the United States will never attempt: BGR

A group of international researchers has published a new analysis of how countries around the world can better control the coronavirus pandemic in their areas.

The basic idea is an on and off cycle of locks and relaxation. Specifically, an alternate 50-day cycle of strict blocking followed by 30 days of relaxation, which the researchers believe is an ideal solution to reduce the number of deaths from COVID-19.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the USA. In the early March, a Medium post went viral that offered a way forward in terms of what should be the best and least onerous response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The writer used the following images to describe it: The hammer and the dance.

The hammer refers to sudden and sudden blockages in response to an increase in cases, an increase that could threaten to overwhelm an area's healthcare resources. Once the increase begins to slow, "the dance,quot; can begin: the less accurate and more open return to normalcy that allows people and companies to return to what they were doing before, albeit within strict limits. What if the surge returns? You guessed it. The hammer goes down again. Rinse, repeat. "Today's strong coronavirus measures should only last a few weeks, there shouldn't be a huge spike in infections later, and it can all be done at reasonable cost to society, saving millions of lives along the way," the piece argues. : And a new study by international researchers is now asking the same.

Researchers from the Global Collaborative Strategies Strategies for COVID-19 Collaborative Group modeled three scenarios in 16 countries and published their findings today in the European Journal of Epidemiology. Their assessment, in summary, finds that "An alternate cycle of 50 days of strict closure followed by 30 days of relaxation could be an effective strategy to reduce the number of COVID-19-related deaths and admissions in intensive care units."

Dr. Rajiv Chowdhury, global health epidemiologist at Cambridge University and lead author of the group's research, explains that the group's models show that on-off cycles reduce the number of deaths "significantly,quot; for each country studied. over a period of 18 years. one month period But here is the problem. Populations and their national economies can only have intervals to "breathe,quot; when combined with the following: strict social distancing, efficient evidence, case isolation, location of contacts, and protection of vulnerable populations.

The United States, as it is no secret, has not performed well in several of those categories. Things were so bad on the testing front in Maryland, for example, that the state governor negotiated with South Korea to get test kits that couldn't be obtained in the United States. Several public figures have also warned that the United States is reopening too soon. And even if America gradually improves to get closer to where it needs to be on all of these fronts, a bigger question has to do with that "hammer and dance,quot; cycle:

All 50 states have basically dealt with quasi-blocks in recent months. "Quasi-" in the sense that they have been nothing like the harsh measures taken in China to control the pandemic. But when you consider the intense protests that have begun to multiply across the country in recent days in response to the closure measures, it makes you wonder if it will be much more difficult to implement "the hammer,quot; from a political point of view. And as if all of this wasn't enough in a minefield, don't forget: A presidential election season is starting, which is the kind of place where good ideas are going to die.

"There is no simple answer to the question of which strategy to choose," said Professor Oscar Franco of the University of Bern, Switzerland. "There is no simple answer to the question of which strategy to choose. Countries, particularly low-income countries, will have to weigh the dilemma of preventing COVID-19-related deaths and the failure of the public health system with economic collapse. and long-term difficulties. "

Closed sign at McCarren Park in New York Image source: Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock