Here's David Epstein's forecast for Memorial Day weekend

An incredible expanse of wonderful weather awaits us just in time for Memorial Day weekend. There is a possible problem for Saturday, but otherwise the forecast looks very good.

Here are the details:

On Friday you will feel like summer:

A breeze from the southwest will raise temperatures to some of the warmest levels we've seen so far this spring. High tide will occur around noon, but remember that while inland temperatures will be 80 to 85, it will be 10 degrees cooler at the water's edge south of Boston. Water temperatures are still in the 50s.

Many areas will reach at least 80 degrees on Friday afternoon. —ClimaBell

A cooling Saturday:

A new high pressure area is finally building up in the region, and this time it comes from Canada. Unlike the day before, Saturday will be cooler with an easterly wind. Temperatures will be in the 1960s for parts of the region, while Cape Cod and the islands can stay in the 1950s all day. There will be a lot of sun to the north, but there could be a fault on the south coast with possible clouds and rain.

The mid-day temperatures will be on Saturdays 60, but only in the 50 on the coast. —ClimaBell

A super Sunday:

The middle of the three-day weekend looks great with sunshine in all areas, but a cool east wind means you'll need a jacket if you're not out in the sun. The readings will remain in the 50s on the beach and in the interior of the 60s. The sun is very strong at this time of year.

%MINIFYHTML22b70e8f951b23083288347f14f423de13%

Sunday is a bit cool with peaks reaching the lower 60s for a couple of hours. —ClimaBell

Softer on Memorial Day:

Although the typical Memorial Day festivities will not take place this year, Monday will still be a good day to go out and enjoy social distancing with friends. If you are having a barbecue, the weather will cooperate. Temperatures will approach 70 in the afternoon, but will remain in the 60 in the middle of the coast. I don't see any chance of rain all this weekend, something we don't normally have for a Memorial Day weekend.

Monday's warmest readings will be far from the influence of the sea breeze. —ClimaBell

See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.