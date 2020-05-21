Here's everything new coming to Netflix this week, starting May 21.

Friday, May 22:

Z control – Netflix original

When a hacker begins to reveal the secrets of the students to the entire high school, Sofia, socially isolated but observant, works to discover their identity.

Story 101 – Netflix original

Infographics and archival images provide bite-sized history lessons on scientific advances, social movements, and world-changing discoveries.



The lovebirds– Netflix movie

When a couple in the fast lane to accidentally divide Spvilleville turns into murder, they set out on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.

Selling Sunset: Season 2 – Netflix original

The reality series following Los Angeles' most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their juicy private lives, posh listings, and high-profile clients.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 – Netflix original

The animated series returns for season 2, with the entire gang transformed into cartoons.