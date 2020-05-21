"I really feel bad for the kids,quot;: 20 Minnesota county fairs have already been canceled due to COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Many summer traditions include a trip to the fairgrounds, but COVID-19 is slowly narrowing down the options.

Across Minnesota, at least 20 counties have already decided to cancel their fairs.

It was a busy afternoon on Wednesday at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds, as local food shelves helped families in need. And it could be the biggest commotion the fairgrounds see all summer.

Fair Board President Jenni Axelson said the pandemic and the restrictions that come with it left them no choice but to cancel their annual celebration. The Sherburne County Fair was scheduled for July 16-19.

"This was one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," said Axelson. "Could we even get the products to clean everything? Probably not. Can we pay EPP for everyone? Could we keep everyone safe? And the answer is no ".

On a good day, Axelson said the fair draws 10,000 people, making it difficult to socially distance 4-H visitors, vendors and families.

Governor Tim Walz's latest restrictions only allow gatherings of 10 or fewer in Minnesota. The rule may relax in the coming weeks and months, meaning that larger groups could join, but Axelson said they couldn't wait any longer to make a decision.

"I have been on Zoom calls and webinars with the International Fair Association weekly, checking what the Minnesota Department of Health recommends daily," he said. "I really feel bad for the kids, but we are working on some ideas for them."

There are about 300 children participating in 4-H in Sherburne County. While they won't be able to show their animals and other projects in person, they could be done digitally, according to Danielle Ganje, Sherburne County 4-H Youth Development Outreach Educator.

"It is certainly a lot of work and new territory to offer a virtually fair experience, however 4-H is committed to serving young people in our community all the time, all year long," said Ganje.

Dance, music and theater performances can be easily recorded and sent from home. But judging an animal through a computer screen can be tricky, as it is often more practical.

"There are definitely many factors involved when we decide which route to take. And we are receiving guidance from staff at other state 4-H programs about what some of those best practices might be," Ganje said.

Axelson says he will miss the crowds this year, but said that canceling also gives them a chance to finish various construction projects on the site. They are renovating barns and setting new paths to name a few.

"We will try to rewrite some grants to see if we can pay the judges that way so that at least (4-H youth) can show what they have been working on for a year," said Axelson. "We will come back stronger, 2021."

The following Minnesota counties have canceled their trade shows for 2020: Aitkin, Benton, Cass, Clearwater, Freeborn, Grant, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Pine, Polk, Ramsey, Roseau, Wadena, West Otter Tail, Wilkin and Yellow Medication.

